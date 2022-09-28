AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • medical research

ABILITY DIABETES GLOBAL – A Landmark RCT in the field of PCI for patients with DM, completes Enrolment

PRNewswire September 28, 2022

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ABILITY DIABETES-GLOBAL (ADG), is the World’s largest Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) for patients with DM (Diabetes Mellitus), comparing head-to-head the Sirolimus eluting stent , Abluminus DES+ (Concept Medical Inc.) with the XIENCE family of DES (Abbott Cardiovascular).

Ability Diabetes Global enrollment completed.

Diabetes has been the Achilles heel for any vascular interventional procedures and there is a clinical need for adequately powered RCTs. The prospective, randomized, open-label, 2-arm parallel-group RCT has enrolled a mammoth 3050 diabetic patients. The RCT is steered by Prof. Roxana Mehran (Chairperson), Prof. Marie-Claude Morice (Medical Director), Prof. Alexandre Abizaid, Prof. Antonio Colombo & Prof. Shigeru Saito (Principal Investigators).

The primary endpoints of the planned RCT are TLF (composite of cardiac death, MI or ischemia-driven TLR) powered for non-inferiority and ischemia-driven TLR at 1- year FU powered for non-inferiority and sequential superiority for diabetic patients.

“In the face of the pandemic, the completion of enrollment of the ABILITY DM study marks an important milestone in the largest ever prospective randomized clinical trial in patients with Diabetes Mellitus. This signifies a crucial juncture in providing real-time and current evidence with Abluminus DES+ (with DCB) technology pitched against the best-in-class DES,” reflected Roxana Mehran.

Prof. Antonio Colombo shares similar sentiments. “We completed enrollment of a landmark trial. The first trial comparing two different DES in 3050 diabetics. The results will be a benchmark for any new or old PCI technology,” he said.

“I would like to thank all the site investigators, operators, technicians, and study coordinators, the Cardiovascular European Research Center (CERC), and Mount Sinai and ICAHN School of Medicine who played a stellar role in achieving this,” exuded Prof. Marie-Claude Morice (CERC), “in particular the CERC and Mount Sinai research team who conducted the trial so well at such a complex time; their commitment is unique and will contribute to the success of the trial, a potentially significant improvement for Diabetic patients with cardiovascular disease”.

Instituto Dante Pazzanese de Cardiologia (Brazil) led by Dr Daniel Chamié, and the National Heart Foundation Hospital & Research Centre (Bangladesh), led by Dr Fazila Malik, played a major role in completing the enrollment followed by OLVG (The Netherlands) led by Dr Maarten Vink.

Abluminus DES+ (Concept Medical Inc.), which has regulatory approvals in Europe and other countries, uses a proprietary Envisolution technology to provide homogenous drug delivery by coating the stent surface and exposed parts of the balloon and on the edges of the balloon. In clinical studies conducted at other centers Abluminus DES+ has proven effective in managing patients with DM.

Prof. Alexandre Abizaid, who has widely used the product, “I would like to congratulate Concept Medical and all the investigators for completing the largest randomized trial in PCI for diabetic patients. This 3000-patient trial tested a novel DES technology called Abluminus which is the combination of a Sirolimus eluting stent crimped on a drug coated balloon. This is certainly a landmark study in the modern era of complex coronary intervention”.

About Concept Medical Inc (CMI):

CMI is headquartered in Tampa, Florida and has operational offices in The Netherlands, Singapore and Brazil and manufacturing units in India. CMI specializes in developing drug-delivery systems and has unique and patented technology platforms that can be deployed to deliver any drug / pharmaceutical agent across the luminal surfaces of blood vessels.

www.conceptmedical.com

Concept Medical Inc.

SOURCE Concept Medical Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.