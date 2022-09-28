AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fibocom Launches New Generation of 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave Module FX170(W) Series Based on Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System at MWC Las Vegas 2022

PRNewswire September 29, 2022

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, launches the 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave module FX170(W) series at MWC Las Vegas 2022. Powered by Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, Fibocom FX170(W) series is designed to offer a fiber-like wireless connectivity experience with extended network coverage, boosted throughput, and increased capability, further enhancing 5G performance in FWA, Industrial IoT, C-V2X, private network, and other mass data scenarios.

Compliant with 3GPP R16 standard, Fibocom FX170(W) modules have four variants that adopt LGA and M.2 form factors separately, bringing larger bandwidth by combining NR CA (Carrier Aggregation) into module design. FG170W and FM170W support 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave dual connectivity as well as 8CC CA, delivering multi-gigabit speeds as the result of the unique capability to reach 800 MHz of mmWave spectrum. FG170 and FM170 support 5G Sub-6GHz connectivity as well as 4CC CA and up to 300MHz of spectrum, to improve the utilization of spectrum resource and ensure an extended 5G coverage.

It is worth mentioning that the FX170(W) module series support 4×4 MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) in the low-frequency band, enhancing the spectral efficiency and coverage quality in locations which generally have poorer connection. In addition, the 5G modules support Power Class 1.5 (PC1.5) HPUE, which increases the uplink speed and extends uplink coverage, improving cell edge performance.

Along with abundant functionalities such as digital audio, VoLTE and SMS, FX170(W) module series support multi-constellation GNSS, which provides high-performance positioning and navigation. Meanwhile, they integrate multiple operating systems (Linux/ Android/ Windows OS), various Internet protocols as well as industry-standard interfaces, allowing much flexibility and ease of integration for customer’s deployment.

Dan Schieler, SVP of IoT Overseas Sales Dept., Fibocom, commented: “We are proud to announce the launch of our innovative 5G Sub-6 and mmWave module series at MWC Las Vegas 2022. Fibocom has been devoted to boosting 5G commercialization worldwide. Based on the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, the new generation of 5G modules are to provide verticals with superior connectivity performance.”

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc.

