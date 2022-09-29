AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES SETS OUT TO CONQUER AMERICA

PRNewswire September 29, 2022

ANNECY, France, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — After four races in Europe, the Golden Trail Series has headed to the United States for two mythical races in just two weeks. An opportunity to bring together all the European athletes for an exceptional road trip and for them to compete with the best American trail runners.

 

The Golden Trail Series athletes traveled to the United States for the last two stages of the season (©Philipp Reiter).

 

Two races in two weeks
In order to enable as many European trail runners as possible to compete in the American races, the Golden Trail Series decided to schedule two mythical races over just two weeks. On the programme, Pikes Peak Ascent and its mythical peak at 4,300 metres altitude on 17 September, then Flagstaff Sky Peaks the following week. Both races were won by the same two athletes: Rémi Bonnet (team Salomon /Red Bull, Switzerland) for the men, and Nienke Brinkman (team Nike Trail, Netherlands) for the women. Two victories in two weeks, putting these athletes at the top of the general ranking before the final in Madeira.

A road trip for creating strong ties
But the Golden Trail Series isn’t just about performance out on the trails. The aim of this global series is to create ties between athletes. And what better than a road trip through Colorado, Utah and Arizona to bring these trail runners together? For two weeks the athletes lived together as a community, sharing and getting to know each other. They were also able to explore Moab and its Arches National Park, the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, etc. 

On track for the finale!
We now know which 30 men and which 30 women have qualified for the final in Madeira. As a reminder, the final consists of five days of trail running, during which each runner can earn extra points for the overall ranking (https://madeiragtwsfinal.com). So even at this stage, everything can still change! See you in Madeira on 26 October for the first stage!

Find the Golden Trail World Series 2022 general ranking here: https://goldentrailseries.com/series/gtws.htm.

Golden Trail TV: goldentrailseries.com/gttv/
Website: goldentrailseries.com
Facebook: Golden Trail Series
Instagram: Golden Trail Series
YouTube: Golden Trail Series
E-mail: [email protected]

 

Golden Trail World Series Logo

 

Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Golden Trail Series

