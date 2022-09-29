AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bostik announces its participation to the upcoming 2022 BATIMAT exhibition

PRNewswire September 29, 2022

From October 3rd to October 6th, 2022, Bostik, the adhesive solutions division of Arkema, will participate to the Paris-based 2022 Batimat exhibition, a major international exhibition dedicated to the building industry.

COLOMBES, France, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bostik and Arkema’s focus on creating adhesive solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world are completely aligned with this year’s Batimat edition.  

Bostik, an Arkema company Logo

 

This is very much in line with The event will therefore offer Bostik the perfect opportunity to connect with all customers and stakeholders and highlight some of the recent innovations: such as our flagship STIX A600 soft floor adhesive, to help better insulate homes, renovate, and ensure safer indoor air quality. Throughout the show, Bostik Academy experts will also give live demonstrations on Bostik’s One Flooring Range and Sealing & Bonding Professional Line.

According to Pedro Paredes, Global Technical Director W&F Steering Unit at Bostik, “Our presence at this major construction trade fair underlies our ambition to strengthen our relationships with our customers and partners, while staying on top of our industry’s emerging trends. We are delighted of this opportunity to demonstrate the full extent of our technical expertise thanks to our Bostik Academy team, and help our visitors create better results through knowledge!”

Bostik’s adhesive and sealant solutions for the construction market are part of a broader, fully integrated Arkema offer for the segment, which include coating, insulation and decorative solutions for buildings from the floor to the roof.

Download your free ticket to join Bostik teams on our Pavillon 1, STAND P094.

About Bostik, an Arkema company 
Bostik, a subsidiary of the Arkema Group and a global player in specialty adhesives for the construction, consumer and industrial markets, develops innovative and multifunctional sealing and bonding solutions that have been shaping our daily lives for over 130 years. With an annual sales of 2.1 billion euros in 2019, a presence in more than 40 countries, and 6,000 employees, the company is committed to meeting the major ecological, energy and technological challenges through its innovations. It is focused on continuous improvement and operational excellence to meet the expectations of its customers and partners.  www.bostik.com

Contact: 
Hortense BLAZSIN       
Email : [email protected]

SOURCE Bostik, an Arkema company

