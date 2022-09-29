AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

LONGi founder Li Zhenguo urges focus on technological innovation to support the sustainable development of PV industry at the 8th World Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion

PRNewswire September 29, 2022

XI’AN, China, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Li Zhenguo, founder and president of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (LONGi), virtually attended the 8th World Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion that kicked off in Milan, Italy, on September 26. Speaking at the conference that will continue until September 30, he called for focusing on technological innovation to support the sustainable development of the PV industry. “At the crossroads of the global energy transition, every decision we make now has a bearing on the future of a livable planet,” Li Zhenguo said.

Significant breakthroughs have been made in the technological sector and photovoltaic power generation over the past decade, and photovoltaic power has become the most cost-effective source of electricity for most countries in the world.  Coupled with a global consensus on carbon neutrality, the world is accelerating the deployment and use of renewable energy.

“As the fastest growing renewable energy source in the world, photovoltaic will continue to increase its share in the energy mix and play a key role in the process of energy transition, helping to achieve the global carbon neutrality goal,” Li Zhenguo said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres once said that “with climate action going backwards, renewable energy efforts must now triple”. Driven by climate action and energy transformation, by 2030, the world’s newly increased photovoltaic installed capacity needs to reach 1500GW-2000GW to effectively support the global energy transition. “Such periodic product renewal will also bring huge stock replacement, and will form a ‘Terawatt Class’ sustainable market,” Li Zhenguo added.

At present, 177 countries in the world have announced or are considering joining the teams of net zero emission commitments, demonstrating their determination to develop the renewable energy industry. The energy transformation during the next 30 to 40 years is already a certainly.

“In the face of the arrival of the ‘Terawatt Era’, the photovoltaic industry should return to the main track of conversion efficiency improvement, strengthen the R&D investment of new cell materials and technologies, lay the foundation for scientific and technological innovation, commit to reducing costs and increasing benefits, improve the competitiveness of the photovoltaic industry, and promote the large-scale application of clean energy,” Li Zhenguo said.

From a technical perspective, with the application of advanced photovoltaic technology and the advances in new photovoltaic technology, the efficiency of commercial c-Si solar cell will continue to improve. “Over the next decade, the c-Si solar cell will remain the mainstream technical route for the photovoltaic industry, but to achieve a cell conversion efficiency higher than 28%, it is still necessary to deeply understand the factors that affect the photovoltaic conversion efficiency of cells and explore ways to effectively control these factors,” Li Zhenguo said.

With the continuous increase of the proportion of photovoltaic energy in the entire grid system, the intermittent and discontinuous characteristics of photovoltaic power in a certain region will bring increasing challenges to the energy system. To overcome this issue, multi-energy complementary systems with photovoltaic and other renewable energies (hydropower, wind power etc.) are being adopted.

“With the continuous cost reduction of photovoltaic energy, the PV-EC route is expected to become the cheapest method for green hydrogen production,” Li Zhenguo added, noting that the huge demand for green hydrogen in the future will create significant development opportunities for the photovoltaic industry and further reduce the cost of photovoltaic energy. In the long run, the “photovoltaic+” system, in which green hydrogen is deeply involved, will be the key to deep decarbonization and sustainable development of the entire society. Li Zhenguo said he firmly believes that “green electricity + green hydrogen” is a powerful weapon against climate change.

An international forum for photovoltaic researchers and industry experts, the World Photovoltaic Energy Conversion Conference is held every four years. It not only provides an international platform for the industry to exchange ideas, but also gives practical guidance and suggestions for the transformation and upgrade of energy and industrial structure.

SOURCE LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.