Frost & Sullivan Recognizes NEXTDC with the 2022 Company of the Year Award for Its Comprehensive Data Center Solutions

NEXTDC adopts a trendsetting approach in the Australian data center services industry to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Based on its recent analysis of the data center services industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes NEXTDC with the 2022 Australia Company of the Year Award for its extensive investment and effective expansion strategies in the market. NEXTDC is a data center solutions provider that offers a spectrum of products and services, including cloud solutions, technical services, connectivity, and disaster recovery. The company, founded in 2010, has become one of Australia’s leading data center providers.

NEXTDC continuously expands its data centre footprint and capabilities to meet the ever-growing market demands throughout Australia. It is a trusted partner for businesses, digital services providers and government agencies that rely on data center solutions to power their operations. In 2021, NEXTDC added nearly 100,000 square feet to its data center installations across major cities such as Canberra, Sydney, and Melbourne, to cater to the growing demand for data center infrastructure.

“NEXTDC positions itself as a leading provider of data center services in Australia through substantial investments and effective growth strategies, including acquisitions, portfolio expansion, and innovative data center development initiatives,” said Nishchal Khorana, Vice President and Global Program Leader, ICT at Frost & Sullivan. “NEXTDC’s continued investments in Australia, backed by a focus on the transforming digital landscape, gives it a strategic advantage in the country’s data center service provider ecosystem.”

NEXTDC is committed to increasing its use of renewable energy and implementing sustainability measures across all its data centers, under a model of continuous innovation and improvement to design, engineering and operations. To maintain its strong leadership, NEXTDC plans to invest in renewable energy projects, purchase carbon offsets, offer carbon neutral services to customers, and reduce water consumption and waste production. These efforts will make NEXTDC’s data centers more sustainable, reduce the company’s environmental impact and support customers to achieve sustainable digital acceleration.

Backed by its solid customer-centric approach, NEXTDC constantly grows its customer base by providing superior customer services and a seamless user experience. The company is also actively building strategic partnerships with top Australian businesses as well as Federal and State governments to boost its innovation capabilities and further differentiate itself from competitors.

“NEXTDC expanded its capability by becoming the only data center provider to offer customers the option to simply and affordably offset their carbon footprint within the NEXTDC data center,” noted Norazah Bachok, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. “With NEXTDC’s customer-centric corporate philosophy, the company is committed to energy sustainability and renewable economics, which aligns well with the commitment of the Australian government to the circular economy. The company holds sustainability as one of its core values in all aspects of its business, from zero-waste requirements to 100% carbon offsets.”

About NEXTDC

www.nextdc.com

NEXTDC (ASX100: NXT) is where the cloud lives in Australia. As Asia’s most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider, NEXTDC builds and operates the infrastructure platform for the digital economy. NEXTDC delivers the Power, Security and Connectivity for global cloud computing, telecommunications and other digital services providers as well as enterprise and government customers.

NEXTDC is a recognised world leader in the design, construction and operation of Uptime Institute (UT) Tier IV and Gold Operational Sustainability certified data centres that target benchmark safety, resilience, security and energy efficiency performance.

