Tencent Cloud Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service 2022

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced that it has been listed by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS).

CPaaS, as a cloud solution for instant messaging, audio and video calls, has become an important digital tool for enterprises to enhance their operational efficiency and optimize customer engagement.

According to the “Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service, 2022” recently released by Gartner, the global CPaaS market continues to grow strongly, with a forecast compound annual growth rate close to 30% through to 2026. It also states that “by 2026, 90% of global enterprises will leverage CPaaS as a strategic IT skill set to maintain digital competency, up from 30% in 2022”.

Tencent Cloud has accumulated audio and video communication technologies from the instant messaging platform QQ, and has since then built the industry’s most abundant CPaaS capability matrix, covering core products such as Instant Messaging (IM) and Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC). Previously, Tencent Cloud ranked first in China’s CPaaS market by revenue according to the Gartner Market Share Analysis: Communications Platform as a Service, Worldwide, 2021. This time, Tencent Cloud was included as a Representative Vendor of CPaaS, and it is believed that the recognition is due to its development in two core aspects: integration of digital technology as well as global deployment.

At present, Tencent Cloud IM provides globally interconnected chat APIs, multi-platform SDKs, and UIKit components to help developers quickly bring messaging capabilities such as one-to-one chat, group chat, chat rooms, and system notifications to applications and websites. It offers a global end-to-end communication latency of less than 300 ms, with over 99.99% messaging success rate and service reliability. It currently serves over 200,000 customers worldwide with over 550 billion daily peak messages and over 1 billion MAUs.

TRTC supports the rapid development of applications such as Tencent Meeting/ VooV Meeting and Weixin Channels, serves more than 5,000 monthly active customers in all walks of life, and compresses the end-to-end video transmission delay in industrial remote real-time control to within 100 ms. Its million-attendee -scale architecture technology has won the Chinese Patent Gold Award.

In the future, Tencent Cloud will continue to improve its real-time capability, interactivity and ease of use of CPaaS, while supporting more enterprises to digitally transform and upgrade through its data centers around the world and more than 2,800 acceleration nodes, ultimately accelerating the advent of the “Immersive Convergence” era.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

