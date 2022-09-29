AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jim Thompson signals the beginning of a new chapter

PRNewswire September 29, 2022

BANGKOK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Jim Thompson, Thailand’s iconic global lifestyle brand signals a new era with the opening of Bangkok’s must-visit landmark the Jim Thompson Heritage and Creative Quarter. Inclusive of the original Jim Thompson House Museum, it features a new “Museum About the Man”, a Home Furnishings Exhibition, a café and a new Iconic Store.

The walkway - Jim Thompson Heritage and Creative Quarter

Local and international visitors will get to soak in the rich history and stunning architecture of what was once the residence of Jim Thompson and explore the beauty of Thai culture, silk traditions and the Thai spirit of innovation as well as discover exhibitions about the life and work of the “Silk King”.

Frank Cancelloni, Group CEO at Jim Thompson explains, “We are excited about this new chapter. This is not just any lifestyle brand; it was founded by an iconic man who revived the Thai silk industry. The project will be 100% completed by April 2023 with the opening of a restaurant, a bar and a multifunctional hall, all reflecting the spirit of Jim Thompson.”

Jim Thompson House Museum
Comprising of 6 teak houses sourced by Jim Thompson from all over Thailand, his residence also became home to an extensive collection of Southeast Asian art. After his disappearance in Malaysia in 1967, his home was carefully preserved and turned into a museum.

Museum About the Man
Drawn from the archives of The James H.W. Thompson Foundation, “The Man Himself” highlights the critical milestones in Thompson’s life, from his early years to the last day that he was seen. The exhibition also charts the journey of Jim Thompson fabrics from Vogue to Broadway and on to becoming Thailand’s only global lifestyle brand.

Home Furnishing Exhibition
‘The Evolving World of Jim Thompson Textiles’ is an exhibition that unveils the story of the Thai Silk Company Limited and the prominent creative figures behind the company’s successes in the textile and fabric world after the mysterious disappearance of Jim Thompson in 1967.

The Iconic Store
Visually stunning, the store offers over 6,000 products and exciting collaborative projects including menswear, womenswear, bags, knick-knacks, accessories, homeware, and exclusive collections only available at this location.

The Jim Thompson Art Center
The Art Center is a place where ideas and stories are shared through creative experiences. It is also a gathering ground for cultural communities to come together, learn, discover and exchange dialogues.

For more information, please visit www.jimthompsonheritagequarter.com

SOURCE Jim Thompson

