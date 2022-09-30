AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Something Witchy This Way Comes

PRNewswire September 30, 2022

VisitScotland launches new Witch Trail, inviting visitors to discover dark legends, truly magical places and observe ways to live like a modern-day witch in Scotland.

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The idea of witchcraft has always held an important place in Scottish stories: from ancient legends to some of the most popular films and TV series of the present day. Now Scotland’s tales of witchcraft are being marked during the Year of Stories 2022 with a new Witch Trail created by VisitScotland, highlighting 15 locations across the country for visitors to explore year-round.

Scotland’s new Witch Trail, showcased at Abbotsford House in the Scottish Borders

 

With Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022 in full swing and Halloween around the corner, there is no better time to delve into the rich tales surrounding so-called witches by exploring these locations all with links to themes associated with witchcraft including a love of nature and modern takes on the lore.

Some experiences on the map include:

  • Abbotsford: Sir Walter Scott’s home, Abbotsford, boasts one of the rarest collections of books on witchcraft. Visitors to the 19th century writer’s stunning library can still see his treasured “Witch Corner” today.
  • Strathspey Storywalks: Wander through the woods and trails of the Cairngorms National Park with Strathspey Storywalks. Tour guide, Sarah, will help visitors honour the memory of so-called witches by tuning into the quiet voices within the landscape.
  • East Neuk Seaweed: Seaweed has a key place in the healing legacy of Scotland and was likely used by the wise women of times gone by. East Neuk Seaweed offer workshops throughout Fife that highlight the healing properties and nutritional value of this sea vegetable.
  • Glen Dye School of Wild Wellness and Bushcraft: Visitors to Glen Dye School of Wild Wellness and Bushcraft have the chance to immerse themselves in all that the magical Aberdeenshire countryside has to offer, making it the perfect place to experience the therapeutic benefits of mother nature.
  • The Witchery by the Castle: Enjoy fine dining in a setting filled with history at The Witchery by the Castle. This unique and atmospheric hotel and restaurant that takes its name from the innocent women accused of witchcraft on Castlehill.

For the full press release, please visit the VisitScotland media centre: Portal | VisitScotland Media Centre

To download images of Scotland’s new Witch Trail, please register for our Digital Media Library

 

Scotland’s new Witch Trail

 

 

 

SOURCE VisitScotland

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.