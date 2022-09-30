AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PureSoftware expands its presence in Europe with its New Delivery Centre in Bucharest, Romania

PRNewswire September 30, 2022

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PureSoftware, a leading global software products and digital services company focused on fintech, 5G and digital transformation, announced the opening of its new delivery centre in Bucharest, Romania. This new delivery centre will further expand the reach of PureSoftware’s digital solutions and its software products – Arttha Fintech and Arttha5G in the continent.

Sameer Jain, Chief Business Officer, PureSoftware

The opening of the PureSoftware’s Bucharest delivery centre will enable the company’s vast employee base in the region to be more agile in responding to the evolving needs of its existing and growing client base in Romania, Europe. Located in the heart of Bucharest, the new centre will support the company’s extensive clientele. Backed by consistent high double-digit growth in the past 3 years, the company is aggressively expanding to realize its strategic goals aimed towards providing an on-shore and near-shore capability to its customers.

PureSoftware’s digital service offerings and award-winning flagship microservices-based software platform, Arttha Fintech, is already enabling businesses across six continents, including Europe, to accelerate digital transformation. In addition, Arttha5G will equip businesses globally to meet the connectivity needs of tomorrow.

Sameer Jain, Chief Business Office, PureSoftware, said, “In line with our aggressive expansion plans, we are excited to announce the opening of our delivery centre in Bucharest, Romania. Romania’s Information and Technology sector has seen significant and sustained growth over the years, and it was a logical next move for us to continue bringing top-tier service to our clientele in Europe.”

He added, “Our Bucharest deliver centre will allow us to continue supporting the professional growth of our team members in Romania, and collectively go the extra mile to contribute to the success of our clients.”

About PureSoftware:

PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company that has been driving transformation for the world’s top organizations across multiple verticals, such as banking and financial services, telecom, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment. Arttha, from PureSoftware, is a globally trusted financial technology platform. It helps businesses embrace digital solutions in the areas of consumer and MSME banking, agency/ branchless banking, digital lending, payments, BNPL and merchant management. Arttha5G is an ORAN-compliant 5G platform that enables companies to deploy digital RF front-end solutions for enhanced connectivity.
For more information, visit https://puresoftware.com/.

Contact: Amitabh Chaudhary, [email protected] 

 

PureSoftware Logo

SOURCE PureSoftware

