AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Blink500 ProX: Saramonic Unveils the Upgraded 2.4GHz Wireless Microphone System

PRNewswire September 30, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Saramonic releases its Blink500 ProX wireless microphone system which is the upgraded version of classic Blink500 Pro system. As a reliable wireless microphone system, the Blink500 ProX is not only equipped with extraordinary 2.4GHz transmission technology, a bigger OLED screen for vital information, and extra operation time but can also be used out of the box, ensuring content creators have better recording experiences and make their audio pieces into the next level. Here is some information users should know about the Blink500 ProX.

Saramonic Blink500 ProX: Ultracompact 2.4GHz Dual-Channel Wireless Microphone System

Advanced 2.4GHz Transmission and Frequency-Hopping Technology Audio

The Blink500 ProX’s advanced 2.4GHz transmission and frequency-hopping technology enable users to record crisp audio at distances of up to 100 meters for extremely stable operation even in areas with high RF activity.

Upgraded Function Improvements

Boasting up to 84dB signal-to-noise ratio, 48KHz sampling rate, and 20-20KHz frequency response, each Blink500 ProX transmitter captures pure and clear sound with virtually no background noise. Thanks to 8s ultra-low latency, users can realize online communication is easier and more reliable than before. Additionally, it can handle two transmitters at once, with selectable mono or stereo modes for easy audio editing in post-production.

Wide Compatibility & Long Battery Life

The microphone system can run for 10 hours and the charging case can support another 20-30 hours, the Blink500 ProX is ready to handle a whole day of recording. Using the TRS/TRRS cables and smartphone adapter cables, the Blink500 ProX can connect to DSLRs, mixers, modern computers, smartphones, tablets, and so much more. The powerful and practical features of Blink500 ProX make it an ideal tool for content creators.

About Saramonic

Headquartered in China, Saramonic is a professional audio equipment solution company, focusing on producing microphones, mixers, headphones, etc. Saramonic has been through over a decade of R&D design and operation, selling products all over the world and enjoying great popularity worldwide for quality products and services. Saramonic is a game changer in audio for the consumer and professional markets and devotes itself to creating high-quality audio products that inspire content creators. Visit https://www.saramonic.com/ for more information.

Contact Information
Diana Wu
Sales Director
[email protected]

SOURCE Saramonic

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.