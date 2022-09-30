Marriott Bonvoy Brews Special Offerings to Celebrate International Coffee Day

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ahead of International Coffee Day on October 1, Marriott Bonvoy is encouraging guests to try the tastiest coffee experiences from its portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands. From the Le Méridien’s longstanding coffee partnership with illycaffeé, to Sheraton’s new brand vision with refreshed food and beverage concepts featuring day to night coffee programming at &More by Sheraton, these signature brand programmings offer guests the perfect pick-me-up beverages, so there’s something for all caffeine aficionados to enjoy.

From around the region, locals and guests can immerse themselves in coffee culture in selected hotels by participating in coffee workshops, sipping expertly crafted creations by local Master Baristas, or tasting ethically and sustainably sourced and produced coffees.

MALDIVES

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa

Newly opened in September 2021 in Thilamaafushi, the southern pocket of Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa features Le Méridien Hub, a social gathering place for creative-minded travelers where guests can enjoy custom-brewed, barista-crafted coffee beverages against the picturesque blue backdrop of the Indian Ocean.

To celebrate International Coffee Day, guests can start their day at the Illy Coffee Counter to enjoy a cup of cold brew and coffee infused baked goods during breakfast at Turquoise. For an extra shot of fun, head over to Riviera and Velaa Bar + Grill to sip on a coffee cocktail from its specially curated menu of the day, or pair your coffee cocktail with a coffee painting session at Art Jam, Waves Lifestyle Hub.

More coffee craft activities can be found at Waves Café, where the Master Barista will be hosting Coffee Art Workshops. Weekly barista classes remain in session at Waves Lifestyle Hub every Friday for those who are keen to learn about the art of perfectly prepared espresso.

AUSTRALIA

Courtyard Melbourne Flagstaff Gardens

Travelers and locals in coffee capital destination Melbourne can appreciate top-notch blends at Courtyard Melbourne Flagstaff Gardens, made in collaboration with Australian specialty coffee roaster Pablo & Rusty’s.

Pablo & Rusty’s is a coffee roaster who adopted no-compromise approach to sourcing and roasting specialty coffee, and shares the same impact-driven values at Courtyard Melbourne Flagstaff Gardens. Pablo & Rusty’s is B corporation certified, carbon neutral and a ‘1% for the planet’, meaning that 1% of their revenue is given to projects tackling our planet’s most pressing environmental issues.

MAINLAND CHINA

Le Méridien Xiamen

Nestled on the slope of Xianyue Hill, Le Méridien Xiamen is surrounded by lush forest and beautiful natural views, along with chic signature programs and timeless-chic aesthetics influenced by mid-century design. The hotel is set to inspire creative-minded travelers to explore the destination in style.

Le Méridien Xiamen’s Master Barista Adam presents “All Italian Coffee” at Latitude 24 Lobby Lounge, a newly themed coffee selection where guests can try a refreshed taste of Marocchino, Sorghum Wine Coffee, and Affogato Coffee till 30th November.

On October 1st, guests can enjoy a complimentary sweet treat Éclair with their favourite coffee. From September 24th to October 7th, guest can also participate in a social media competition across Weibo, RED and Wechat to win a tailor made travel bag as a special gift.

Le Méridien Shanghai Minhang

Situated near Qibao Ancient Town, Le Méridien Shanghai Minhang offers stylish comfort in a legendary travel destination. Upon check-in, guests are immersed in a memorable artistic experience. Located in the lobby, the arrival art “Cybertron Chair” designed by Milan artist Sipec, which is inspired by the Transformers, exemplifys shuttling and changing. Latitude 31° Lobby Lounge transforms from an innovative coffeehouse during the day to a modern twist cocktail hour and wine bar with chic bites at night.

Guest are invited to join an art inspired coffee cup painting workshop at Latitude 31° on International Coffee Day. Brew up some creative ideas at this workshop and be inspired to draw out the beautiful sceneries of Minhang on illy coffee cups.

The autumn season also brings the seasonal special Orange and Almond Coffee, paired with some sweet indulgences at Latitude 31°, which is available during the whole month of October.

Sheraton Guangzhou Hotel

Sheraton Guangzhou Hotel is located in the core area of Tianhe District, the CBD of Guangzhou, and provides a living and breathing showcase of our new vision for Sheraton. The hotel features &More by Sheraton, the central pillar of the new Sheraton vision and an anchor in the public space that includes cocktails, coffee bars, markets, and all-day menu offerings. Open throughout the day, the space transitions from daytime cappuccinos to nighttime espresso martinis.

Partnered with renowned local coffee roaster Lai Hui, &More by Sheraton at Sheraton Guangzhou Hotel offers guests specially crafted artistical coffee and a chance to learn about the craft of coffee making from the barista.

To integrate the taste of the season into coffee, &More by Sheraton presents the Orange Peel Coffee. The aroma of coffee and the sweet return of orange peel creates an alluring blend for tastebuds. The Coffee Workshop offered to guests will present coffee activations such as coffee tastings lead by master baristas from Lai Hui, connecting guests with the local community through coffee culture.

SOURCE Marriott International