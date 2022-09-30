AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milbank LLP Hong Kong Office – Notice of Localization

PRNewswire September 30, 2022

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Milbank LLP, which has practiced in Hong Kong for many years as a registered foreign law firm providing advice on English and New York laws, is pleased to announce that it has localized its practice into a Hong Kong law firm.

Milbank LLP, the foreign firm, will cease to practice in Hong Kong, and a new firm will commence practice as a Hong Kong firm of Solicitors under the name “Milbank (Hong Kong) LLP”.

As a Hong Kong law firm Milbank (Hong Kong) LLP will be able to broaden the scope of the services that it can offer to its clients as it will not only be able to practice Hong Kong law, but will also continue to practice and advise on the laws of those other jurisdictions in which Milbank LLP currently practices.

ABOUT MILBANK

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank’s lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world’s leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives. To learn more about Milbank, please visit www.milbank.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. 

Contact: Jocelyn De Carvalho, Head of Public Relations; +1.212.530.5509; [email protected]

SOURCE Milbank LLP

