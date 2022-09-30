AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

GITEX GLOBAL 2022 gathers world’s leaders to challenge and collaborate in the Web 3.0 economy

PRNewswire September 30, 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Dubai will transform into the ultimate digital epicentre of the world next month, as the UAE hosts GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech show, converging the most advanced companies and best minds to deep dive into the making of the Web 3.0 economy.

From 10-14 October 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), GITEX GLOBAL presents the most empowering curation ever, with seven multi-tech themes experimenting in the metaverse, a decentralised future of the internet, and a sustainable global digital economy.

The event’s record size and continued expansion mirrors the ambitions of the UAE and region’s digital transformation, as government initiatives such as the National Program for Coders, the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, and Next GenFDI propels the UAE to the forefront of the global digital economy.  

This is amplified by new GITEX GLOBAL 2022 launches of X-VERSE, sponsored by TMRW Foundation in collaboration with Decentraland, one of the world’s most immersive metaverse journeys featuring 28 experiential brands; and Global DevSlam, the Middle East’s largest ever coder and developer meetup.

H.E. Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications, said: “GITEX this year is bigger than ever. It spans two million sq. ft. with over 5,000 exhibitors from more than 90 countries, which makes this truly the biggest tech show in the world. This year, my office has partnered with GITEX to ensure that we’re not just showcasing technology, but actually inventing and developing technology.”

Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of Events Management at DWTC, GITEX GLOBAL’s organiser, added: “GITEX serves a profound purpose of enabling and accelerating the digital economies of UAE and many of its alliance partners through connecting earnest stakeholders with outstanding minds from the world, and materialising these connections into actionable partnerships.”

GITEX GLOBAL 2022 welcomes an unprecedented 52% new exhibitors choosing the show and the UAE as the first choice in their market access strategies. North Star will host the biggest Unicorn meetup of the year in Dubai, with 35 Unicorns from 15 countries looking to expand in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

Furthermore, XPENG, a leading tech company and EV manufacturer, has chosen GITEX GLOBAL to host the world’s first public flight of its pioneering eVTOL flying car X2 with the support of official partner, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

H.E. Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications, addressing the crowd

 

SOURCE GITEX GLOBAL

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.