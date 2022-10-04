Coins.ph Teams Up with PBA Veteran Jared Dillinger to Help Build Financial Access to Crypto and Web3

Popular basketball player and crypto influencer will collaborate with Coins.ph on an educational video series called Courtside Crypto to help Filipinos take control of their crypto journey

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Coins.ph (“Coins” or the “Company”), the Philippines’ leading crypto exchange platform, is excited to announce an upcoming partnership with Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) star Jared Dillinger on a series of educational videos and social media engagements to empower basketball fans and Filipinos everywhere to take control of their finances.

Dillinger is a 14-season veteran of the PBA and a fan favorite in the Philippines with eight championship titles to his name, most recently with Barangay Ginebra San Miguel. He formerly played for the Philippines under Gilas Pilipinas. He is also a crypto and NFT enthusiast who got his start in the Web3 space during the pandemic.

“Jared is the perfect person to lead our newest educational outreach efforts because he knows these technologies himself and is deeply embedded in the Web3 community. Our partnership with the PBA is all about spreading awareness and understanding among basketball fans, and this collaboration with Jared is an exciting extension,” said Coins CEO Wei Zhou.

“We are all aware of the steep learning curve that beginners go through in their crypto journeys. I am excited to help bring basketball and crypto together through Coins.ph. I strongly believe crypto and Web3 are the new digital eras we are moving towards, and there is no better time than now to start learning and exploring. I hope that through educating others, I can help change their lives for the better,” said Dillinger.

As a Coins Champion , Dillinger will promote crypto education through the Courtside Crypto educational video series, which will be available on TikTok, YouTube and the official Instagram channels of Coins (@coinsph) and Jared Dillinger (@jdaredevil2). The videos will explain some of the basic concepts around cryptocurrencies, NFTs and other digital assets, with the first episode scheduled to kick off in the first week of October. Fans and followers will also get a look inside the everyday life of a PBA player and a chance to interact with Dillinger online and ask questions about his experiences as a professional athlete and crypto investor.

The Courtside Crypto series is the latest development in the long-term involvement of Coins in Philippine sports.

In June this year, Coins became the exclusive crypto partner of the PBA with a vision of bringing crypto and financial inclusion into the basketball world. Coins strengthens this relationship through ongoing collaborations with popular and influential PBA players like Dillinger, whose involvement will help increase fans’ awareness of crypto and Web3.

While the Courtside Crypto video series is the latest educational initiative spearheaded by Coins, the company has separately launched Coins Academy , a collection of educational resources on its website earlier this year. Coins Academy empowers everyday Filipinos to boost their cryptocurrency and financial knowledge within and beyond the crypto community.

About Coins.ph

Launched in 2014, Coins.ph is the most established crypto brand in the Philippines and has more than 16 million users. Through the easy-to-use mobile app, users can buy and sell a variety of cryptocurrencies and access a wide range of financial services. Coins.ph is fully regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and is the first crypto-based company in Asia to hold both Virtual Currency and Electronic Money Issuer licenses from the central bank. For further information, contact [email protected].

For more information about Coins.ph, visit https://coins.ph and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

