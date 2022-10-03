AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

DEBIOPHARM REINFORCES THE BOND BETWEEN SWISS AND JAPANESE CANCER RESEARCH WITH THE 2022 JCA MAUVERNAY AWARD CEREMONY

PRNewswire October 3, 2022

Debiopharm awards the winning scientists for the JCA (Japanese Cancer Association) Award for innovative, disruptive, and translational oncology research 

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the two winners of JCA Mauvernay Award for breakthrough Japanese oncology research projects in 2 categories: Innovative and/or Disruptive Research – Dr. Akihide Yoshimi and for Translational Research – Prof. Mamiko Sakata-Yanagimoto. The winners were honored with trophies and a monetary prize during the live event of the 81st Annual Meeting of the Japanese Cancer Association (JCA) on Saturday, October 1st in Yokohama, Japan by Prof. Hideyuki Saya President of the JCA and Thierry Mauvernay, President of Debiopharm, and Bertrand Ducrey CEO of Debiopharm

Japan and Switzerland share a variety of similar values such as commitment to excellence and professional diligence. With these values, we can maximize the chances that the next generation of drugs could result from collaboration between these two countries.” expressed Thierry Mauvernay, President of Debiopharm. “Together with the JCA, Debiopharm hopes to encourage young scientists such as Drs Yoshimi and Sakata-Yanagimoto, to transfer their innovative research to the clinic and to the benefit of worldwide patients rapidly.” 

“The previous winners of the Mauvernay Award have immediately become very well-known scientists in our country, becoming professors and leaders in significant institutes. Therefore, I would say that the Mauvernay Award is definitely a huge step for young cancer research scientists in our country.” stated Prof. Hideyuki Saya, President of the JCA. 

Dr. Akihide Yoshimi’s disruptive research at the National Cancer Center Research Institute, is aimed at understanding and targeting aberrant RNA splicing in hematological malignancies. He has contributed to the discovery of aberrant events in this process in tumor cells, identified key alterations in several splicing factors (SF) and provided insights into aberrant splicing and its association with key oncogenes (such as isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) and myelocytomatosis (Myc)). This work within an emerging field could have important biological as well as therapeutic implications for patient with SF mutant hematologic malignancies (e.g. in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)). 

Prof. Mamiko Sakata-Yanagimoto’s translational research at the Medicine Faculty of the University of Tsukuba is offering new insights into targeting intractable lymphomas with an elegant application of gene expression analysis in the aggressive angioimmunoblastic lymphoma (AITL). Her research started with the characterization of sequence of events between TET2 and RHOA mutations in the AITL patient samples (now included in the diagnostic criteria), continued with the identification of new actionable targets in the disease (RHOA/Vav1) and is currently focused on testing in the clinic therapeutic options using dasatinib to treat those patients. 

The JCA-Mauvernay Award
Since 2005, the Japanese Cancer Association (JCA) and Debiopharm have co-organized the ‘JCA-Mauvernay Award’. This prize illustrates the curiosity that drives researchers as well as the scientific cooperation between Japan and Switzerland. It aims to recognize the outstanding achievements in the field of oncology amongst Japanese researchers, in both the fundamental and the clinical aspects. The award has a total value of CHF 25’000.

Debiopharm’s commitment to patients
Debiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

For more information, please visit www.debiopharm.com

We are on Twitter. Follow us @DebiopharmNews at http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews

Debiopharm Contact
Dawn Haughton-Bonine
Communication Manager
[email protected] 
Tel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11

 

SOURCE Debiopharm International SA

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.