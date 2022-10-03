AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LilyCraft Releases The Coltello Pizza Cutter

PRNewswire October 3, 2022

The Coltello Pizza Cutter took two years to design and is being hailed as the best pizza cutter in the world.  

QUEENSLAND, Australia, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The team behind LilyCraft Pty Ltd is pleased to announce the launch of its game-changing, high end The Coltello Pizza Cutter.

Based in Australia, LilyCraft is an online retailer of the best handmade and personalized gifts for every special occasion. The company firmly believes in providing affordable, luxurious gifts without environmental compromise, and has a compelling desire to create one-of-a-kind crafted masterpieces with superior customer service – from start to finish.

In the company’s most recent news, LilyCraft has launched one of its most anticipated products to date – The Coltello Pizza Cutter.  The Coltello Pizza Cutter was created as a premium cutter, one step above the company’s already best-selling pizza cutter, to completely eliminate blade side-to-side wiggle. The product took two years to design – which speaks to the exceptional amount of dedication, time, and energy that was put into developing the (now) world’s best pizza cutter.

“I know it’s a bit of a stretch to call anything the best ever, yet I can confidently say that The Coltello Pizza Cutter is the world’s best, most comfortable, and sharpest pizza cutter on the market,” says founder of LilyCraft, Carl Thom.  “No cutter feels as stable, comfortable, and sharp as the Coltello, as its edges are honed to perfection. Make sure to keep your fingers well clear, as you’re essentially cutting your pizza with a rotating razor blade!”

The Coltello Pizza Cutter boasts other features consumers are sure to love, including:

  • Free personalisation and wooden gift box
  • Two blade options: Premium and Standard
  • Handle made from Western Australian Desert Sandalwood
  • CNC Milled aluminum main body with sandblast finished and brushed and polished bolster
  • Corrosion-free ceramic knife bearings

For more information, or to order The Coltello Pizza Cutter, please visit https://lilycraft.com.au/collections/pizza-cutters/products/best-pizza-cutter. Quantities are limited!

About LilyCraft

LilyCraft Pty Ltd is an online retailer of completely unique gifts that are personalized for loved ones who seek alternative, elegantly crafted knives, wallets, cake toppers, engagement ring boxes, and more.  The company is based in Australia, but ships to its adoring customers worldwide.

At its core, LilyCraft is dedicated to environmental responsibility, opting for more expensive, natural chemicals for its manufacturing processes, which are non-harmful to the environment.

SOURCE LilyCraft

