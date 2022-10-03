Revolut launches an in-app educational module in Singapore to advance financial literacy

Revolut launches Crypto ‘Learn’ courses to help customers better understand the risks of investing in cryptocurrency

Short and simple courses on crypto basics and the multichain network Polkadot are now available in the Revolut app

Revolut plans to add more courses to ‘Learn’ later this year, to enhance financial literacy

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Revolut, the global financial super app with more than 20 million customers worldwide, is taking another step forward towards its mission of bringing customers the best financial products and services to manage their money.

Revolut’s new ‘Learn’ feature provides education courses and warnings in language that is clear, concise and easily understandable. The feature is aimed at enhancing customer protection by better informing them about the specific risks, nature and characteristics of cryptocurrency. For example, by highlighting the potential for significant changes in prices within a short period of time, Revolut wants to spread the message to customers that investing in cryptocurrency is not suitable for everyone. The courses are available to Revolut customers, who can receive a nominal reward by taking these short and simple courses and passing a quiz.

‘Crypto Basics’ is the first of two courses and helps educate customers on what cryptocurrencies are compared to fiat money; the meaning of a ‘decentralised system’; cryptography; the mechanics of the blockchain technology; and the risks associated with crypto investments.

The second course is based on the multichain network Polkadot, and how it unites blockchains into Web3 – the decentralised internet. The course will use visual materials including interactive cards and videos to share Polkadot’s use cases, Polkadot’s governance system, and the Polkadot ‘Relay Chain’, the central chain used by the Polkadot network that allows specialised and public blockchain to connect in a unified network.

Emil Urmanshin, Crypto General Manager at Revolut, said: “There’s a huge appetite from our customers to learn more about cryptocurrencies. ‘Learn’ will help them better understand the trends, risks and potential opportunities associated with Crypto.”

Raymond Ng, CEO of Revolut Singapore, said: “This feature reaffirms our commitment to educate our customers on the risks and potential of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology so they can make informed decisions of their involvement in this space.”

Revolut plans to add more courses to ‘Learn’ this year to enable more people to take better control of their finances and give them access to new tools and services. Revolut believes that this new feature will help to reinforce consumer advisories from regulators about the significant risks of cryptocurrency and the need for consumers to act with extreme caution when investing in such risky digital assets.

Revolut is committed to building awareness and trust with its customers through education that is aimed at improving their understanding of its products and services, particularly in risky assets such as cryptocurrency. In addition to regularly communicating the extreme price volatility risks to customers, Revolut also reminds its customers to consider their personal circumstances and review multiple independent sources before investing in cryptocurrency. Through ‘Learn’, Revolut hopes to empower its customers to take actions that contribute to their short term and enduring financial well-being and resilience.

Notes to editors

* More information can be found here: https://www.revolut.com/en-SG/legal/crypto-learn-and-earn/

ABOUT REVOLUT

Revolut is building the world’s first truly global financial superapp to help people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, over 20 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut’s innovative products to make more than 250 million transactions a month.

Through our app, we help customers gain access to more financial products, give them more control, and connect people seamlessly across the world.

In Singapore, Revolut Technologies Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“RTS”) is regulated as a Major Payment Institution (licence no. PS20200326) since October 2020. For more details, you can refer to the MAS website here . RTS also offers a precious metals product which is not regulated under the Payment Services Act.

Revolut Securities Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“RSS”) is regulated as a Capital Markets Services licensee by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”) since November 2021. For more details, you can refer to the MAS website here .

SOURCE Revolut