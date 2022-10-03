Official partnership Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) – Bandung and Coinstore.com

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) – Bandung and Coinstore.com are pleased to announce the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that strengthens the partnership between Indonesia and Singapore in the fields of cryptocurrencies.

The signing of the MoU took place on 24 September 2022 at the Board Room, Grand Hotel Preanger – Bandung. Representing the agencies to sign the MoU were Pak Shobirin Hamid, Vice-chairman of WKU Financial Services, and Mr. James Toh, Global Head of Business Development of Coinstore.com. Other attendees included Mr. Raine Renaldi, Chief of Digital Asset Committee at KADIN Bandung, Pak Anggi Wira, Head of Capital Market Committee at KADIN Bandung and Mr. Manfred Chew, Business Development Director (South East Asia) of Coinstore.com.

Upcoming opportunities following MoU

There have been many clear advances in the crypto sector and the MoU strengthens the long-standing cooperation between the two organisations and supports joint efforts in improving transparency in the crypto asset industry and projects through education and assessment. The Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) – Bandung has since designated Coinstore.com as its official foreign exchange listing partner.

“Coinstore.com is proud to have the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) – Bandung as our official partner. Over the few months, we have shared experience and knowledge in the crypto asset industry. We recognise the incredible value of partnership for progressing good practice and credibility in the crypto asset industry with our partners.” – Mr. James Toh, Global Head of Business Development of Coinstore.com.

“We at the Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) – Bandung hopes that the MOU that has been carried out will be the beginning of cooperation between the two parties towards the next stage. Coinstore.com is our Strategic and Supporting Partner for the development of business potential.” – Pak Shobirin Hamid, Vice-chairman of WKU Financial Services.

Their respective acknowledgment of the significance of enhancing the legitimacy of the whole cryptocurrency ecosystem formalises cooperation and collaboration between the two organisations. The formal alliance places a priority on empowering project owners and supporting projects on the international stage.

The Memorandum of Understanding will include exchanging expertise and methods for creating digital services and investigating fresh working approaches that support the long-term development of more effective, efficient, and educational methods.

SOURCE Coinstore.com