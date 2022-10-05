LG SIGNATURE AND JOHN LEGEND DELIVER UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE AT CEDIA EXPO 2022

Premium Brand and Renowned Singer-Songwriter Team Up for an Evening of Innovation, Music and Culinary Delights at North American Home Tech Conference

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) home entertainment innovations – led by the world’s largest OLED TV, the 97-inch G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition, and ultra-premium LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs – shared the spotlight with multi-talented musician and LG SIGNATURE brand ambassador John Legend last week during one of North America’s premier home tech conferences.

LG’s booth at the 2022 CEDIA Expo in Dallas, Texas, USA was set up for visitors to experience how the company is reshaping home entertainment with stunning, technologically advanced TVs such as the 97-inch G2 OLED evo, making its U.S. debut, and the award-winning 88-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV. To end the first day of the show on a high note, LG SIGNATURE teamed up with Legend to host an invitation-only, offsite VIP customer event.

The evening started with Legend sharing the story of his continuing journey with LG SIGNATURE. He also highlighted how the brand’s incredibly convenient and effortlessly elegant products, including the LG SIGNATURE OLED R (the world’s first rollable TV), InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator and Wine Cellar, have elevated his newly renovated pool house (revealed this September in The Legendary House ). The perfect blend of art and technology, form and function, LG SIGNATURE’s luxury lifestyle solutions played a key role in realizing Legend’s redesigned – and highly relaxing – residential space.

Following the brief remarks was a special performance by the Grammy-award winning artist himself, which included his ode to LG SIGNATURE, “You Deserve It All.” In addition to first-class entertainment, guests were treated to the limited-edition Legend X SIGNATURE wine, a 2018-vintage cabernet sauvignon released under Legend’s own LVE label. Prior to being served, the bottles were kept perfectly chilled inside the temperature-and humidity-controlled LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, the ultimate home solution for wine afficionados.

“It’s always great to be able to share the unique experiences that only LG SIGNATURE makes possible and to create unforgettable moments that capture the essence of our brand,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics’ Global Marketing Center. “Working with John, who is the perfect ambassador for LG SIGNATURE, we aim to continue offering more engaging and extraordinary experiences and reach a bigger audience worldwide.”

“It was a wonderful experience to be a part of this year’s CEDIA Expo together with LG SIGNATURE,” said Legend. “I’m sure that everyone who saw the brand’s latest cutting-edge innovations at the show came away deeply impressed by their seamless blend of art and technology.”

For more information about LG SIGNATURE, its brand ambassadors and inspiring collaborations, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com .

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Designed for the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE products deliver a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, LG SIGNATURE products are designed with a focus on their “true essence” aligned with the brand’s modern, distinctive design. For more information, visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics