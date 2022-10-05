SSAB Initiates Cooperation With Schlam In Promoting Fossil-free Steel, Market Products to Reduce CO2 Footprint

The two organizations aiming to transform the steel industry sustainability

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SSAB, the leading global Swedish steel company has entered an agreement with Schlam, a world-class Australian mining equipment and engineering services provider, that will revolutionize the steel industry by promoting the increased use of fossil-free steel with a drastically reduced CO2 footprint.

A new generation of sustainable products

As part of the ambition, both SSAB and Schlam will look to integrate fossil-free steel into their existing products and Schlam will leverage SSAB’s fossil-free steel to bring to market a new generation of sustainable products to reduce its CO2 footprint.

“I’m pleased to announce this collaboration with SSAB. It builds on our shared expertise and a determination to drive innovation,” said Matt Thomas, CEO of Schlam Group.

Industry leaders in sustainability and emissions

In addition to the steel products, both organizations recognize the need to cooperate not just in their capacities as industry leaders, but also in the areas of sustainability and CO2 emissions. A common knowledge exchange will be a consistent thread throughout the course of cooperation, as Schlam push ahead to make fossil-free end products the new expectation for the Australian mining industry.

Schlam is also a partner of SSAB’s Hardox® In My Body program customer. The program has more than 500 members in 60 countries and members serve a wide range of industries, including mining, construction, quarrying, road building, recycling, demolition and agriculture. The Hardox® In My Body sign represents equipment that is manufactured to the highest standards by a qualified Hardox® In My Body member. All members have been thoroughly assessed and have earned the right to display this logo as a sign of their commitment.

“We´re proud to welcome Schlam as a partner and look forward to creating more demand for fossil-free steel products in Australia.” says Matthew Spiteri, Country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value-added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssab.com .

About Schlam

Schlam is a Western Australia-based mining services company that designs and custom engineers the world-leading dump truck bodies, underground dump bodies, and buckets. For over 25 years, Schlam’s products have raised the productivity bar of open-cut and underground machines for leading Australian and global mining companies. Schlam’s products and maintenance people work across mines on 6 continents, with an ambition to be at every mine in the world.

Website: https://schlam.com

