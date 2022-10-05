AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

SSAB Initiates Cooperation With Schlam In Promoting Fossil-free Steel, Market Products to Reduce CO2 Footprint

PRNewswire October 5, 2022

The two organizations aiming to transform the steel industry sustainability

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SSAB, the leading global Swedish steel company has entered an agreement with Schlam, a world-class Australian mining equipment and engineering services provider, that will revolutionize the steel industry by promoting the increased use of fossil-free steel with a drastically reduced CO2 footprint.

A new generation of sustainable products

As part of the ambition, both SSAB and Schlam will look to integrate fossil-free steel into their existing products and Schlam will leverage SSAB’s fossil-free steel to bring to market a new generation of sustainable products to reduce its CO2 footprint.

“I’m pleased to announce this collaboration with SSAB. It builds on our shared expertise and a determination to drive innovation,” said Matt Thomas, CEO of Schlam Group.

Industry leaders in sustainability and emissions

In addition to the steel products, both organizations recognize the need to cooperate not just in their capacities as industry leaders, but also in the areas of sustainability and CO2 emissions. A common knowledge exchange will be a consistent thread throughout the course of cooperation, as Schlam push ahead to make fossil-free end products the new expectation for the Australian mining industry.

Schlam is also a partner of SSAB’s Hardox® In My Body program customer. The program has more than 500 members in 60 countries and members serve a wide range of industries, including mining, construction, quarrying, road building, recycling, demolition and agriculture. The Hardox® In My Body sign represents equipment that is manufactured to the highest standards by a qualified Hardox® In My Body member. All members have been thoroughly assessed and have earned the right to display this logo as a sign of their commitment.

“We´re proud to welcome Schlam as a partner and look forward to creating more demand for fossil-free steel products in Australia.” says Matthew Spiteri, Country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value-added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssab.com.

Join us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Schlam

Schlam is a Western Australia-based mining services company that designs and custom engineers the world-leading dump truck bodies, underground dump bodies, and buckets. For over 25 years, Schlam’s products have raised the productivity bar of open-cut and underground machines for leading Australian and global mining companies. Schlam’s products and maintenance people work across mines on 6 continents, with an ambition to be at every mine in the world.

Website: https://schlam.com

SOURCE SSAB

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.