  contract

GSTS Awarded Contract to Advance AI-based Service to Predict and Optimize Availability of Military Systems

PRNewswire October 5, 2022

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Global Spatial Technology Solutions (“GSTS” or “the Company”) a Maritime Intelligence company, announced today that it has been awarded a contract under Canada’s Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program to advance their Artificial Intelligence-based (AI) predictive analysis capability to optimize the availability of resources and increase the operational readiness of military systems such as ships, submarines, and aircraft.  This capability will further grow GSTS’s AI offerings and expand the application suite offered by OCIANA™, the Company’s AI Platform.

“This project builds upon the capability of the OCIANA™ AI Platform which supports civil, commercial and defence applications, and highlights the Platform’s flexibility and versatility,” said Richard Kolacz, CEO of GSTS. “I am excited that the OCIANA™ Performance Management Module, our latest capability we have developed within OCIANA™, is further validated by the award of this contract.  Using advanced analytics, we can save millions of dollars in life cycle costs throughout the life of advanced military platforms and optimize the readiness of these expensive and complex systems over many years. We are currently working with defence and commercial In-Service Support providers to introduce this capability to defence and commercial fleets.”

OCIANA™ Performance Management uses advanced analytics and can be implemented on in-service or new build platforms to conduct local or remote analysis of systems performance and detect issues which may impact operational performance, maintenance, sparing levels or repair needs. The benefits include reduced In-Service Support costs which are the largest segment of any military platform life cycle costs.

OCIANA™ is an AI-based platform that ingests, cleans, stores and processes data to provide real-time decision support intelligence.  The current focus of GSTS has been the development of solutions to save lives, energy and the environment in the maritime sector through the offering of three product lines: OCIANA Risk Management, OCIANA Vessel Management and OCIANA Performance Management.

About GSTS

GSTS is a leader in Artificial Intelligence solutions for the maritime domain. Our solutions are designed to save lives, energy and the environment on a global scale through the use of innovative applications based on emerging data sets and analytics. Our solutions enable enhanced decision-based operations for civil, commercial and defence and security agencies and industries. For more information, visit www.gsts.ca.

About IDEaS

The IDEaS program is an investment of $1.6 billion over 20 years aimed at meeting the demands of today’s complex global defence and security environment. The program enables Canada to deliver the capabilities needed for a strong and agile military by providing financial support to foster innovation through contracts, contribution agreements and grants. The IDEaS program helps innovators by supporting analysis, funding research, and developing processes that facilitate access to knowledge. It will also support testing, integration, adoption, and acquisition of creative solutions for Canada’s defence and security communities.

To learn more, please visit the IDEaS webpage www.canada.ca/Defence-IDEaS

Media Contacts: Stephen Martins, GSTS, Email: [email protected], Twitter: @gsts_info

SOURCE GLOBAL SPATIAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. (GSTS)





