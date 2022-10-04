AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leading Gaming technology provider Quixant announces the launch of new cabinet offering

PRNewswire October 4, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Quixant unveils new range of turnkey cabinets, Quantum and Qinetic, and redesigned website, reflecting its continued evolution and efforts to allow the industry to push its creativity to the maximum, and deliver the ultimate Gaming and Sports betting experiences.

Quixant_Logo

Quixant has announced the launch of Quantum and Qinetic, its new range of turnkey cabinets, which are tailored to the requirements and legislation of all global Gaming markets and the Sports Betting industry. 

The range of cabinets is powered by Quixant’s market-leading gaming hardware platforms and comes with a comprehensive suite of peripherals. They are highly configurable and can be tailored to each customer’s product and market requirements, with expert technical support from Quixant’s cabinet design team.

Duncan Faithfull CCO at Quixant commented: “We are renowned for providing powerful and reliable gaming hardware platforms and software solutions to the Gaming industry, enabling our customers to focus on creating the best games and sports betting experiences on the planet. Speaking with our customers and the wider industry over recent months, it is clear that sourcing and developing hardware solutions can be costly and time consuming and takes them away from developing content and enhancing the player experience, which really differentiates their products.”

Duncan continued: “That’s why we developed Quantum and Qinetic – evolving from our market-leading platforms, to provide the industry with the powerful, reliable, and game-changing outsourced cabinet solutions it requires. Like all of our products, they are developed with a deep, in-house understanding of the requirements and regulations of the Gaming and Sports Betting world and are available via a variety of commercial models.

Duncan commented: “With Quixant, you can get your cabinets to market faster, and make them stand out from the crowd. We enable you to push what’s possible, adding the wow factor that doesn’t just stop customers in their tracks but keeps them coming back.”

“Whilst global component markets and their supply chains continue to be compromised, the team at Quixant is using all of its engineering expertise and supply chain knowledge to ensure we meet our customer’s product requirements. Launching our new cabinet range, and enhancing Quixant.com and The Quixant Hub show our continued efforts to provide our customers the ultimate customer experience, so they can focus their efforts on developing game-changing content and the ultimate player experience” Faithfull summarised.

Find out more at Quixant.com/cabinets 

 

SOURCE Quixant

