Sphera Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of riskmethods, a Leader in Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Risk Management Software

Acquisition supports leading ESG firm’s ongoing global expansion and accelerates Scope 3 emissions monitoring and reporting offering

CHICAGO and MUNICH, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sphera, a leading global provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, has completed its planned acquisition of riskmethods, a Munich, Germany-based software company that specializes in supply chain risk management (SCRM). This acquisition supports Sphera’s continued innovation and expansion in the ESG solutions space.

riskmethods’ software as a service (SaaS) solution uses artificial intelligence (AI), big data and machine learning to identify, analyze and help mitigate all types of supply chain risk, including monitoring sustainability practices and ESG compliance in the supply chain. This innovative approach bolsters Sphera’s capabilities in offering a Scope 3 emissions monitoring and reporting solution.

“riskmethods’ real-time, cloud-based SCRM software helps companies to proactively manage and mitigate potential supply chain risk, which has become increasingly important with the uptick in supply chain disruptions in recent years,” said Paul Marushka, Sphera’s CEO and president. “We are pleased to welcome riskmethods’ customers, colleagues and partners and look forward to the expanded capabilities we will be able to provide to our customers as a result of this partnership.”

Founded in 2013, riskmethods has seen tremendous growth with its real-time SCRM solutions that enable companies to proactively manage potential supply chain risk. The company has over 40,000 users in more than 225 global enterprises, monitors over 1.1 million suppliers, locations and supply chains, and helps to manage complex supply networks and mitigate supply chain risk. The company has four offices and more than 200 employees worldwide.

“We are excited to join forces with Sphera. It will offer us a huge lever for even faster growth and for driving our vision of resilient and sustainable supply networks with even more power,” said Heiko Schwarz, riskmethods’ CEO and founder. “With Sphera’s deep industry and ESG data, riskmethods will be able to expand its customers’ ability to anticipate the compliance and ESG impacts of their suppliers.”

Kelly Wannop, Managing Director at Blackstone, said, “We have strong conviction in Sphera’s ESG mission. We are pleased to welcome riskmethods to Sphera and look forward to the enhanced capabilities this partnership supports.” Eli Nagler, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, continued, “The acquisition of riskmethods supports Sphera’s continued innovation and expansion in the global marketplace as a leader in operational ESG and risk management solutions.”

D+ Partners and Senovo, two original investors supporting riskmethods’ growth strategy, will continue supporting the combined company’s mission as shareholders of Sphera going forward.

ReedSmith LLP and Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisors to Sphera and Blackstone while Evercore served as the financial advisor. DLA Piper served as the sellers’ legal advisor, and Stifel served as the financial advisor.

About Sphera

Sphera is the leading provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management and Product Stewardship. For more than 30 years, we have served over 6,700 customers and a million-plus users in 80 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at www.sphera.com. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.

About riskmethods

riskmethods enables organizations worldwide to identify, analyze and mitigate all types of supply chain risk management (SCRM). riskmethods’ software utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to protect its customers’ supply chain network. Its software platform collects supplier data and real-time information, distinguishes critical signals from “noise” and provides users with visibility across multiple tiers of their supply chain, so they can mitigate business disruption risk and achieve supply chain transparency. The company’s 200+ employees across 4 offices worldwide serve more than 225 enterprise customers. More information can be found at www.riskmethods.net. Follow riskmethods on LinkedIn.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative investment firm. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $941 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

