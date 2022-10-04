AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Information Office of Beijing Municipal Government’ Features: “My Beijing, My Story” Depicts the Lifestyle of People Living in Beijing

PRNewswire October 5, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Small alleys extend in all directions beneath glittering skyscrapers, and ancient monuments stand quietly to witness the hustle and bustle of the streets. With a unique balance between a modern metropolis and a historic city, Beijing, the capital of China, is ready to celebrate the upcoming National Day through the stories of seven people living in Beijing. 

 

Falling in love with the musical Man of La Mancha at the age of 14, Joseph Graves, a renowned Broadway stage director, directed a junior version of the musical which has debuted in Beijing. “I think theater are stories that resonate for all people across cultural and societal barriers, across language barriers,” said Joseph.

While Lyu Zhou, a professor at Tsinghua University, has dedicated himself to the nomination process of the Beijing Central Axis for the World Heritage List. “We are very much looking forward to the Beijing Central Axis to bring out its most beautiful qualities, its best image, and its historical and cultural values.”

By adding Chinese and Western jokes into her Xiangsheng performance, Tina Huang, who is from Russia, is determined to build a bridge for audiences from different cultural backgrounds.

Shuhei Aoyama, a Japanese architect who renovated hutongs in Beijing has been inspired by the open attitude towards life exhibited by hutongs and hopes to support the diverse lifestyles of Beijing’s diverse group of residents.  

There are millions of Beijing in the eyes of millions of people. In this series, you can gain insight into the characteristics of the ancient capital have been revealed through the seven people we have interviewed.

Contact:
Shao Dantong
Tel：008610-68996966
E-mail: [email protected]

 

Information Office of Beijing Municipal Government

SOURCE Information Office of Beijing Municipal Government

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.