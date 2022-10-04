AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

China Matters’ Feature: How Does Basketball Shape Dongguan’s Sports Culture?

PRNewswire October 4, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As basketball is part of its identity, Dongguan alone has over 6,000 courts, and its own basketball league has been held for 20 years.

The long-time development of the sport has made Dongguan a extremely competitive basketball city in National League. The city has won CBA championship for 11 times, with a couple of first-class basketball players being born and taking off here.

From kindergarten school to high school league, different leagues and games are taking place from time to time. The local schools take basketball education seriously, and many children start learning at an early age with basketball camps.

Why basketball culture is huge in Dongguan? British video host Jay Birbeck travels to the city for the answer. 

Jay dunks with the ‘dunking king’ of Dongguan, dribbles with the first ever Asian Games gold medalist in three-on-three basketball game, and goes one on one with a 12-year-old girl. Jay has been deeply overwhelmed by local people’s Dongguan’s enthusiasm for basketball, which helps to shape the city’s sports culture.

Contact: Zhong Lei
Tel: 008610-68996566
E-mail: [email protected]
YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/xHiaFobR_to

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHiaFobR_to

China Matters Logo

SOURCE China Matters

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.