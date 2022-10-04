AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Celigo Opens APAC Headquarters Amid Record Growth in Region

PRNewswire October 5, 2022

Hires Former Zoom Executive George Polyzos to Drive Expansion of Enterprise-Wide Automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Celigo, the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), today announced significant expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, highlighted by the opening of a new APAC headquarters and the appointment of former Zoom executive George Polyzos as the new Vice President of APAC to expand support in the region and meet overwhelming demand from customers and partners.

After securing $48M in Series C funding in December 2021, Celigo has experienced record growth across the globe. The new APAC headquarters and the appointment of Polyzos demonstrate a commitment to investing in APAC, where the company will continue to help customers across the region automate their business processes in the most optimal way by allowing both IT and business teams to build integrations, while ensuring data integrity and scalability.

“We are firmly committed to supporting Celigo customers and partners across the globe. We have seen explosive organic growth in the Asia-Pac region, so it is important for us to build on that growth in a strategic way while continuing to offer world-class support for our growing customer roster in the region,” said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO at Celigo. “George has deep experience taking SaaS companies from nascent to leading powerhouses in the APAC region, and we have no doubt he will do the same for Celigo.”

In his new role, Polyzos will be responsible for expanding and managing a high-performing team to deliver on the tremendous market potential across the Asia-Pacific region, which generates a large and growing percentage of Celigo’s annual recurring revenue (ARR). He will also oversee the roll-out and adoption of Celigo solutions and the growth of the company’s partner network in the region. Polyzos comes to Celigo from Zoom, where he successfully oversaw the growth of the company’s ANZ region as Head of Upmarket.

“As a leading cloud ERP-vendor in Japan, we partnered with Celigo because our customers were demanding the best in integration and automation technology,” said Fan Zhao of Blue Tiger Consulting. “With an expanded APAC presence, we will be able to serve even more customers and make business process automation the gold standard in the region.”

“Celigo has been a trusted partner for more than 5 years. Through their integration platform they have supported our automation of manual processes and non disruptive consolidation of multiple systems globally to our core ERP.  Leveraging out-of-the-box support and custom integration flows, we’ve been able to remain agile in embracing new systems and marketplaces while keeping costs low, which has allowed our teams to focus more on our high value strategic initiatives. We’re very excited to work with the new APAC team and look forward to accomplishing even more with their support,” commented Scott Murray, Chief Information Officer at KOOKAÏ.

Celigo’s APAC expansion comes on the heels of similar growth in the DACH region as the company advances its commitment to meeting enterprise-wide customer and partner needs around the globe.

“Celigo is experiencing the kind of growth people like myself dream about,” said Polyzos. “I’m looking forward to building a team that can take Celigo’s enterprise-wide automation solutions to the masses in APAC and continue the growth that has already been started there.”

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo enables breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process — at any level of the organization — can be automated in the most optimal way. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.    

    

SOURCE Celigo, Inc

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.