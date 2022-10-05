AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GSTS Selected to Enhance Maritime Risk Analysis Capability with Artificial Intelligence

PRNewswire October 6, 2022

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Global Spatial Technology Solutions (“GSTS” or “the Company”), a Maritime Intelligence company today announced that it has been selected by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) for a follow-on contract to further develop a novel Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution for Maritime Risk Analysis. Border security, fisheries, coast guard, and defence agencies and industries will directly benefit from this capability by being able to identify vessels and intentions in an accurate and timely manner. This project is funded under Innovative Solutions Canada.

“We are extremely pleased to receive this contract. Consequently, we are advancing a unique maritime risk management capability we had previously demonstrated and which has been evaluated by experts in the field. It adds to the growing list of advanced analytics capabilities being developed using our maritime AI Platform, OCIANATM,” said Richard Kolacz, GSTS CEO. “This proprietary capability will enhance maritime risk analysis in support of maritime safety, security and efficiency.”

OCIANATM provides maritime vessel management and maritime risk management solutions for the global maritime market. The AI Platform ingests a wide range of sensor, oceanographic and operational data sets and through proprietary analysis, supports decision making related to the safe and efficient movement of people and goods on all of the world’s waterways.

About GSTS

GSTS is a leader in Artificial Intelligence solutions for the maritime domain. Our solutions are designed to save lives, energy and the environment on a global scale through the use of innovative applications based on emerging data sets and analytics. We enable enhanced decision-based operations for civil, commercial and security agencies and industries. For more information, visit www.gsts.ca.

Media Contacts: Stephen Martins, GSTS, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GLOBAL SPATIAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. (GSTS)

