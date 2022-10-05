AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

Centrica Extends its Relationship with Cognizant to Manage its Application and IT Infrastructure Landscape

PRNewswire October 5, 2022

New engagement with UK’s largest energy services provider strengthens Cognizant’s position as Centrica’s leading services partner for its digital journey

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cognizant today announced that it has extended its long-standing relationship with Centrica, the largest supplier of energy and energy services to the United Kingdom, to deliver business critical services encompassing application testing and management of its IT infrastructure landscape.

New Cognizant Logo

As part of the new contract, Cognizant will provide a combination of application, non-production environment management and testing, and cloud infrastructure support. Through the creation of a more holistic and integrated IT engagement, Cognizant will enable a more efficient, cost-competitive, and integrated service. Centrica will benefit from flexibility to scale integrated application, infrastructure and testing services up or down, enhanced performance of its IT infrastructure, and consumer-facing applications with improved availability and responsiveness to enhance user experiences for Centrica’s ten million end-customers.

“As the energy industry changes, our ability to adapt and evolve is of critical importance, so that we make things simpler for our customers and their busy lives,” said Darren Miles, Group Chief Information Officer, Centrica. “As such, we are pleased to continue working with Cognizant as a reliable and experienced technology partner that understands our business and is able to deliver mission-critical systems that are fundamental to our journey.”

“We are incredibly proud of our long-standing relationship with Centrica and the opportunity to bring our expertise to bear at a time when the energy markets and utility industry as a whole are faced with unprecedented volatility and public scrutiny,” said Rohit Gupta, Managing Director, UK&I, Cognizant. “We are delighted to continue building on our relationship with the UK’s leading energy and energy services supplier.”

Since 2005, Cognizant has provided Centrica with a broad range of consulting, AIA, data, cloud and digital engineering services, including SAP business transformation services, addressing the need for accelerated digital transformation, agility, speed and infrastructure security.

About Centrica

Centrica is a leading international energy services and solutions provider focused on satisfying the changing needs of their customers and enabling the transition to a lower carbon future. Centrica’s business is founded on a 200-year heritage of serving people. Centrica supplies energy and services to over 10 million customer accounts in the UK and Ireland through strong brands such as British Gas and Dyno, supported by circa 7000 field engineers.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

SOURCE Cognizant

