Saxby Capital Provides Trade Finance Facility to RooLife Group

PRNewswire October 6, 2022

HOBART, Australia, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Saxby Capital Investments Pty Ltd (“Saxby Capital“) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a Working Capital Loan Agreement with e-Commerce company RooLife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG) (“RLG” or “Company“) providing a line of credit facility to the value of $1,000,000. The Agreement with Saxby Capital, a financing advisory firm headquartered in Tasmania, Australia focussed on private equity and venture capital, provides RLG the opportunity to further grow sales of its range of food and health and well-being products.

“We are delighted to be working with Saxby Capital, applying the strength of our balance sheet to service the demand for our products with the client base we have been building out in China over the last 18 months. With clear line of sight of sales demand and product margin, this facility will allow us to directly drive revenue with defined profit contribution margins,” commented Bryan Carr, Managing Director of RooLife Group.

“Our partnership with RooLife continues to grow and we are pleased to be assisting them once again with this facility to support their growth ambitions with trade in China. We believe that RooLife is best in class when it comes to doing business in China and their e-commerce and marketing ability is unparalleled,” commented Bradley Saxby, Principal of Saxby Capital.

SOURCE Saxby Capital; Roolife Group

