Cullen Jewellery Launches Stunning Limited Pendant Collection To Honour Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Cullen Jewellery launched today a new limited collection consisting of two charming 9k gold pendant designs to fundraise for breast cancer research to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation’s mission of Zero Deaths from breast cancer

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cullen Jewellery, an innovative Australian company specialising in ethical and premium lab-grown diamond and moissanite engagement rings, has debuted the special release of a stunning limited pendant collection to honour Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Cullen Jewellery is proud to be partnering with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) to donate 20% of the proceeds from every sale made on cullenjewellery.com. NBCF is Australia’s leading national body funding game-changing breast cancer research.

In 2022, over 20,000 Australians will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia and the most common cancer among females. Cullen Jewellery is committed to supporting NBCF as it identifies, funds, and champions world-class research with money raised entirely by the Australian public.

“Breast cancer is a disease that profoundly impacts women and families across Australia. We are proud to be a Corporate Fundraiser for NBCF and highlight its valuable work in research, education, and prevention,” said Jordan Cullen, Director of Cullen Jewellery.

“Cullen Jewellery represents the essence of inspiring confidence in people, and we believe in embodying our values through giving back to the community. With the Hope and Butterfly pendant designs, we have created beautiful tributes to breast cancer awareness that symbolise new beginnings.”

The Cullen Jewellery Breast Cancer Awareness limited pendant collection is now available on cullenjewellery.com in 9k yellow, white, and rose gold. For more information on NBCF, please visit nbcf.org.au.

About Cullen Jewellery

Cullen Jewellery was founded in 2018 by Jordan Cullen to celebrate life’s important moments. Cullen Jewellery is the leading ethical and accessible brand for premium engagement rings. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Cullen Jewellery specialises in timeless and bespoke lab-grown diamond and moissanite engagement rings.

Cullen Jewellery is committed to operating responsibly and sustainably through its positive community impact and exclusive use of lab-grown gemstones. The elegant creations designed by Cullen Jewellery are synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship and empower generations to embody their values with traceable, conflict-free, and eco-friendly fine jewellery. For more information, please visit cullenjewellery.com and @cullenjewellery on Instagram.

Media Contact: Noah Cherkaoui, [email protected]

SOURCE Cullen Jewellery