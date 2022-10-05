AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
35% of Employees Cite Poor Connectivity and Network Issues As Ongoing Hindrances When Working from Home

PRNewswire October 5, 2022
  • Even after working from home for two years, not all employees have the best tech experience as per an IR and Ecosystm research

Sydney, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IR (ASX:IRI) a leading global provider of performance management and analytics for unified communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payment ecosystems, announced the findings of research undertaken in conjunction with Ecosystm, a digital research and advisory platform. This research underscores the importance of listening to employees in the ‘Work from Anywhere’ model.

The ebook ‘Putting your Employees First in the Work from Anywhere Model’ extracts data from interviews with 1,043 employees. It highlights evolving trends in the evolution of the physical workplace, the demand for greater flexibility by employees and their technology preferences. Some of the key findings include:

  • 65% of employees prefer the ‘Work from Anywhere’ model.
  • 35% of employees continue to face technology issues. Clearly, there is much work to be done by organizations to alert employees about technology issues that are likely to occur.
  • Noise cancellation headsets are becoming more important with 31% of employees using these headsets.

Technology teams can mitigate these challenges through better monitoring and alerting employees on interoperability issues. Having full visibility of usage and potential threats is key.

“In addition to improving network security and mitigating cyber threats, organizations must implement technologies to enhance employee experience. Employees are constantly shifting between collaboration platforms such as Zoom, Teams and WebEx depending on their preferences and the nature of the interaction, said John Ruthven, CEO and Managing Director, IR.

“We help organizations monitor their network, applications and device performance to support real-time troubleshooting to ensure employees have minimal disruption to their work, irrespective of their work location.”

Organizations can better shape their hybrid work environments and improve efficiencies by listening to employees proactively. Feedback from employees on their technology needs and preferences along with addressing interoperability issues will enable organizations to build a customized working model best suited for them.

SOURCE IR

