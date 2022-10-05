AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

ICANN Board Elects New Leadership

PRNewswire October 6, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — During the ICANN75 Annual General Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) announced a new leadership team to head the ICANN Board of Directors. Tripti Sinha and Danko Jevtović were elected Board Chair and Vice-Chair, respectively. Additionally, four new Board members took their seats.

ICANN logo

The new ICANN Board Chair Tripti Sinha brings more than three decades of experience in Internet and Internet infrastructure technologies. She was selected to serve as Chair by her fellow Board members and previously served as ICANN’s Board Governance Committee Chair. The Board Governance Committee will now be led by fellow Board member Sarah Deutsch.

Selected for the Board by ICANN’s 2018 Nominating Committee, Sinha previously held leadership roles in ICANN working with the root server community. She currently serves as Assistant Vice President and Chief Technology Officer in the Division of Information Technology and the Executive Director of the Mid-Atlantic Crossroads at the University of Maryland.

It is an honor to be selected chair of the ICANN Board of Directors,” said Sinha. “The Internet is used by more than five billion people today, with more coming online every day. ICANN plays a critical role in the technical governance of the Internet, and it is our responsibility to ensure that it remains stable, secure, and resilient for those users. I look forward to working with the Board, the organization, and the ICANN community to serve ICANN’s mission and protect this global resource.

The new ICANN Board Vice-Chair Danko Jevtović also brings much experience to his role, including governance. He most recently served as ICANN Board’s Finance Committee Chair and will continue to serve in that role as well. Jevtović previously was a founding partner of one of the first Internet service providers in Serbia, SezamPro, and is currently a partner at Jugodata Ltd. He also was also selected for the Board by ICANN’s 2018 Nominating Committee.

The ICANN Board also welcomed the following new members: Chris Chapman and Sajid Rahman, selected by the ICANN Nominating Committee; Christian Kaufmann, selected by the Address Supporting Organization; and Wes Hardaker, selected as the Root Server System Advisory Committee’s non-voting liaison to the Board.

Outgoing Chair Maarten Botterman and Vice-Chair León Sánchez remain on the Board of Directors and will work to support the new leadership.

The ICANN Board, composed of 20 members from five geographic world regions, is the oversight body of ICANN. 

The new Board leaders were elected during ICANN’s Annual General Meeting, held from 17 to 22 September 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. More than 1,200 attendees participated in person, and more than 800 attended remotely. They took part in more than 200 working and training sessions and discussed issues crucial to a secure, stable, interoperable Internet, including Domain Name System security threats, Universal Acceptance of domain names, and geopolitical, legislative, and regulatory developments that affect the functioning of the Internet.

For more information about ICANN’s Board of Directors, please visit here.

For a high-resolution image of Tripti Sinha, please visit here.

About ICANN

ICANN’s mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you have to type an address – a name or a number – into your computer or other device. That address must be unique, so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a not-for-profit public-benefit corporation and a community with participants from all over the world.

 

SOURCE ICANN

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.