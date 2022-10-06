AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
REMOTE LANDS DEBUTS NEW PRIVATE JET EXPEDITION WITH AMAN HOTELS

PRNewswire October 7, 2022

~Ultra-Luxe Travel Operator’s New Journey Explores USA, Bermuda, Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic, Utah and Wyoming~

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Remote Lands, the luxury tour operator offering private jet journeys, is proud to announce their newest expedition, Adventures in the Americas. From January 21 to February 4, 2023, they will offer an extraordinary itinerary through the United States, Bermuda, Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic, Utah and Wyoming. Fourteen guests will fly aboard a Global Express 6000 private jet and stay in five AMAN properties for a magnificent travel experience.

Remote Lands

Guests will begin their journey at Aman New York in New York City, where itinerary options include stops to the Museum of Modern Art, Central Park, the Empire State Building and more.

En route to Turks and Caicos is the island of Bermuda, where guests will explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site of St. George Old Town.

Delving deeper into the tropics is Turks and Caicos at the southern tip of the Bahamian Archipelago. Guests can choose from an array of activities including house reef snorkeling, kite-boarding, yacht excursions and more.

The third stop is the Dominican Republic, where itinerary highlights include immersive day trips into Colonial Santo Domingo, a quaint fifteenth-century city, and Puerto Plata, the oldest town in the area that offers spectacular city and coast views.

A gorgeous vestige of the wild West, Canyon Point, Utah is cradled by dramatic canyons, mountains, rapids, gorges and desert. Activities include a three-hour canyon hike led by a Navajo guide, and petroglyph and ancient culture exploration with an expert guide at Broken Arrow Cave. 

The final stop is Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the choices of activities include skiing across over 2,500 acres; snow-shoeing in Grand Teton National Park; dog sledding; heli-skiing; sunset sleigh rides and more.

Adventures in the Americas is priced at $112,888 per person, with a single supplement of $39,888. To learn about the Americas journey and other luxe excursions, please visit www.remotelands.com.

About Remote Lands, Inc.

Remote Lands, Inc. creates highly personalized and unique, luxury and intrepid holidays. Based in New York and Bangkok, the company specializes in extraordinary experiences that are difficult to arrange and require privileged access to important people and exclusive events. Unparalleled service, creative itineraries and extreme attention to detail are what set Remote Lands apart.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914344/Remote_Lands_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Remote Lands

