AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

New ‘Play and Earn’ mobile game ‘HERO BLAZE: THREE KINGDOMS’ Begins!

PRNewswire October 7, 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The October 6th official launch of ‘Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms’ on Google Play Store and Apple App Store by game publisher and developer, NATRIS, also known as a metaverse NFT platform, is gaining the attention of gamers around the world. Even before launch, during its pre-registration period, ‘Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms’ was featured on Google Play Store, drawing much anticipation.

New 'Play and Earn' mobile game 'HERO BLAZE: THREE KINGDOMS' Begins!

This global launch includes all regions except Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and China. Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau can expect a launch during October.

Developer NATRIS has prepared various events to commemorate the global launch and welcome global users. Just log into the game to receive the highest ranking seven star hero ‘Zhuge Liang’. and complete daily quests to receive tickets to randomly draw ‘MUDOL Stones’. Users can obtain ‘MUDOL Stones’ through diverse gameplay and systems in ‘Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms’, and exchange them on the official website for ‘MUDOL2 tokens’ (‘MUDOL2 token’ is listed on Huobi and MEXC).

“The Three Kingdoms IP on which ‘Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms’ is based on is beloved globally and has many fans. ‘Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms’ which received a lot of love in Korea saw an Asia launch and global launch thanks to all the loyal and supportive user who played the game,” says a spokesperson for NATRIS. “Moving forward, we will spare no effort to further improve game service for our users.”

Meanwhile, the Promotional Video for ‘Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms’ was released on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYnjUtoT3ck

In addition, the latest information about ‘Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms’ can be found on the official website and Discord.

Game Overview

©NATRIS CORP. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

 

SOURCE NATRIS

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.