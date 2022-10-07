AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • patent, copyright and trademark

Medit wins four consecutive patent lawsuits against 3Shape

PRNewswire October 7, 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Medit Corp. (“Medit“), a global provider of 3D scanning solutions, has successfully defended against four separate patent infringement actions filed in Germany by a Danish competitor, 3Shape A/S (“3Shape”).  Over the past 3 years, 3Shape has aggressively pursued patent infringement actions against Medit based on four patents (EP 2,568,870; EP 2,400,919; EP 2,732,434; EP 3,401,876). However, all four patent lawsuits have now been concluded in Medit’s favor by German courts. Moreover, 1 of the 4 patents were invalidated by German courts.

“We are delighted to find that the court confirmed these cases were without merit and also it was an attempt by the competitor to protect its preemptive position. We hope that this result helps discourage reckless legal disputes in the future. We see this as a victory for our customers and partners, and ultimately all those interested in digital dentistry. These rulings offer digital dentistry market a greater clarity and much needed security.  Medit will continue to bring the best technology for the benefit of our customers and the patients.” <GB Ko, CEO> 

SOURCE Medit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.