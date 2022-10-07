AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vantage partners Financial Commission for greater transparency in external dispute resolution

PRNewswire October 7, 2022

SYDNEY, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage, the international multi-asset broker, today announces its partnership with the Financial Commission (FinaCom), an independent self-regulatory organisation and an external dispute resolution body for businesses operating in the forex and contracts for difference (CFD) markets.

With this new partnership, Vantage and its clients are able to access a wide range of services and membership benefits, such as the unbiased resolution process facilitated by FinaCom, and the protection of up to €20,000 per client, covered by the FinaCom’s compensation fund.

Vantage’s partnership with FinaCom brings together two organisations that are committed to holding the forex industry to the highest standards in business practices, for a more credible and transparent trading environment.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, says, “We’re extremely delighted to have partnered with the Financial Commission. We value our clients’ feedback and their trading experience with us, and we are pleased to have the support from a highly regarded external dispute resolution organisation like Finacom.”

“At Vantage, we take pride in building a business that is committed to doing what’s right, and being a trusted, regulated organisation that our clients and staff can be proud to be a part of.”

About Vantage

Vantage is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Shares.

With more than 10 years of market experience. Vantage now has over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

Be empowered to better capitalise on winning market opportunities when you trade smarter @vantage

About Financial Commission

The Financial Commission is an independent external dispute resolution organisation for traders who are unable to resolve disputes directly with their financial services providers . The Financial Commission initially set out to provide a new approach for traders and brokers alike to resolve any disputes which arise in the course of trading electronic markets such as Foreign Exchange, and then expanded into CFDs and related derivatives, in addition to certifying technology platforms used for trading.

 

SOURCE Vantage

