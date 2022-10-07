AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dstny recognized as a leading European UCaaS Provider

PRNewswire October 7, 2022

Frost & Sullivan reconfirmed and strengthened Dstny’s position as one of the top leaders in their new 2022 UCaaS Frost Radar™ report.

BRUSSELS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Frost Radar is an industry analysis that reviews the European Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS market. In a field of more than 120 European industry participants, the industry analysts identified 22 industry growth and innovation leaders in the report.

 

Frost Radar 2022

 

“Dstny is shaking up the European cloud unified communications as a service market by breaking the status quo of traditionally monolithic business communications practices. The world has changed significantly recently, with business leaders recognizing the imperative ability to pivot quickly. Accordingly, Dstny focuses on delivering mobile-first solutions that enable organizations to address shifting customer demands effectively,” says Robert Arnold, Industry Director – Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan.

The 2022 Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Radar report highlights several key strengths for Dstny, including:

  • Proprietary platform and technologies within Business Communications, Business Analytics, Customer Engagement, and Business Integrations.
  • Enhanced portfolio with omnichannel conversational AI and simplified third-party integrations.
  • The native mobile UCaaS as one of the key differentiators.
  • The inherently excellent positioning and rapid growth; organically, with service providers, and coupled with an ambitious M&A strategy. 

A leading pan-European UCaaS provider
The Frost & Sullivan report highlights Dstny’s great position to scale rapidly and gain additional market share as one of the leading pan-European UCaaS providers. A mobile-first approach can position Dstny as the preferred wholesale partner for European telecom operators seeking to become more agile and leverage their 5G networks to gain a competitive edge in the UCaaS market, according to the report.

“Dstny being one of the few players improving their innovation ranking compared to 2021 speaks to the constantly increasing customer expectations we as an industry are facing. We are delighted to see that our efforts in bringing technologies together, increasing the pace of innovation, and simplifying people’s everyday lives are recognized,” says Johan Dalstrom, CPO at Dstny.

Download the report at www.dstny.com

For further information
Christian Hed – CMO Dstny
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +46707187603

About Dstny
Dstny is a leading European provider of cloud-based Business Communications. The company simplifies the everyday lives of more than 3 million Dstny Powered People today: the interactive tools in Business Communications are delivered as–a-service and bring employees and customers together across all communication formats (voice, video, chat, and other).

The Dstny tools are natively mobile-first, locally adaptable, easy to use, and easy to integrate, for companies, partners, and service providers. By combining innovative technology with close relationships with partners and service providers, and with strong local teams, Dstny can deliver the best possible user experience and make the latest applications accessible to companies across Europe.

Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has 800 employees in 7 European countries (Belgium, Netherlands, France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, UK) and an annual turnover of nearly €190 million in 2021.

More info: www.dstny.com

 

SOURCE Dstny

