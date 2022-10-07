AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bitstamp to Support Mt. Gox Creditors in Rehabilitation of Assets

PRNewswire October 7, 2022

As the longest-running crypto exchange, Bitstamp will assist in repayment procedures to Mt. Gox creditors

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bitstamp, the world’s longest-running crypto exchange, announced they were appointed by Mt. Gox Trustee as one of the designated crypto exchanges to assist in the repayment procedures to Mt. Gox creditors. Bitstamp has released a complete description of how those affected can register to reclaim their digital assets through the exchange.

Mt. Gox was a Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange that operated between 2010 and 2014. As the only exchange older than Bitstamp, it was originally responsible for more than 70% of Bitcoin transactions at its peak. In February 2014, the exchange suspended withdrawals after claiming to have found suspicious activity in its digital wallets. Shortly after, the exchange declared bankruptcy.

Bitstamp was approved, along with three other cryptocurrency exchanges, to assist creditors in receiving their assets. A creditor of Mt. Gox can choose their preferred cryptocurrency exchange and register as a user for the receipt of the relevant assets according to the repayment procedures under the Rehabilitation Plan.

Rehabilitation creditors who choose Bitstamp as their cryptocurrency exchange will receive the rehabilitation assets via their Bitstamp account. 

To benefit from this, users will:

  1. Set up a Bitstamp account if they do not already have one
  2. Follow the instructions detailed in the trustee’s official public announcement
  3. Complete registration on the trustee’s platform

As the original crypto exchange, Bitstamp is proud to be able to help those affected and would like to welcome you to Bitstamp. For complete details, a list of unsupported countries and more please visit: https://bit.ly/3SXrhSw

 

About Bitstamp
Bitstamp is the world’s original and longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, supporting investors, traders and leading financial institutions since 2011. With a proven track record, cutting-edge market infrastructure and dedication to personal service with a human touch, Bitstamp’s secure and reliable trading venue is trusted by over four million customers worldwide. Whether it’s through its intuitive web platform and mobile app or industry-leading APIs, Bitstamp is where crypto enters finance. For more information, visit www.bitstamp.net

 

 

SOURCE Bitstamp

