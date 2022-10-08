AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ANTAI SOLAR attended Renewable Energy India 2022 with its advanced 1P tracker Tai-Simple

PRNewswire October 8, 2022

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In the past few days, the Renewable Energy India Expo was successfully held in New Delhi, India. Antaisolar, the leading supplier of the whole industry chain in PV mounting system, accomplished its first show in India, its advanced technology of trackers aroused many clients’ interest during the expo.

For the first time Antaisolar attended the event, brought its advanced 1P Tracker TAI-Simple based on the requirements of the Indian market, which is perfectly compatible with bifacial modules and large-size modules (In this exposition, they installed the tracker with Vertex 670W module from Trinasolar to show how it works). Also, as its name suggested, the operation is quite simple. It only took several hours for the workers to complete the installation on site. Besides, it is worth mentioning that the unique U-type beam helps greatly improve the torsional resistance performance. With these strengths, TAI-Simple greatly impressed visitors, and countless inquiries and consultations overwhelmed the staff on site.

After the opening ceremony, Vineet Kumar, country manager of Antaisolar, made an excellent speech at the conference. He shared the latest technologies about Antai’s tracker and specified the reliability, adaptability, and innovations of Antai’s product, his speech also provided the audience with a better understanding of how trackers improve the LCOE of solar plants. Many people praise the speech for its fruitful content.

Antaisolar has started cultivating in the Indian Market for years, its yearly production output reaches 2.5GW in India. By cooperating with local OEM, Antaisolar always provides fast delivery and perfect after-sale service. Antaisolar also has its subsidiary based in India, the team consists of local staff full of experience, and they can provide you with the most professional suggestions.

As is revealed in the expo, Antaisolar shows great ambition towards India, for India is a bounteous country with great potential for renewable energy. With a mission of Raise A Green World, Antaisolar has been dedicated to energy transition for years, it will keep delivering satisfying products and services to the world. Together, let’s move to the new generation of Antaisolar.

Website: www.antaisolar.com

SOURCE Antaisolar

