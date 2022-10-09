Raise Finance ramps up leads, marketing and growth with new combination of Salestrekker and WebloanQ

SYDNEY, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Salestrekker today announced it has added Raise Finance to its growing customer list that are now automating Salestrekker and the recently launched WebloanQ calculators and tools for mortgage brokers. A long-time user of the Salestrekker CRM platform, Raise Finance implemented WebloanQ to build out a 24/7 digital sales solution for its customer base.

Moving to Salestrekker and WebloanQ has ramped up the leads, marketing and growth for Raise Finance, saving hundreds of hours from processing time annually.

“With Salestrekker, we shaved anywhere from 2 to around 5 hours from each application straightaway. And WebloanQ is very good for helping people understand what they can borrow, integrating data from our website directly into Salestrekker to action the lead,” said Paul Jones, Founder and Director for Raise Finance.

Although in its early days of implementation with Raise Finance, WebloanQ is delivering a great ROI and a transparent and consistent pipeline of leads.

“As each query comes through the system, it’s tagged against WebloanQ, and it’s effortless for us to pull a report outlining our leads and conversion rate. The great thing is that we have converted one of the leads into a deal that has delivered us a 400 per cent return on our annual cost of WebloanQ. That’s great ROI,” he said.

For Paul, the Salestrekker and WebloanQ combination is the ultimate professional solution for his highly automated, high-performance team. “This keeps business constantly growing throughout the year, leading to ongoing increases in turnover and profit – without the same level of manual administration and hands-on paperwork management. That’s a result of our success with Salestrekker and now WebloanQ.”

According to Dalibor Ivkovic, CEO of Salestrekker and WebloanQ, this implementation “is textbook perfect. Raise Finance has already gained significant benefits from its implementation with Salestrekker and is now automating the last mile of the customer journey.”

Salestrekker is a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform designed to organise, collaborate, connect and automate the customer journey. Salestrekker is ideal for mortgage brokers looking to track clients and prospects in a highly organised system. It supports customer nurture campaigns leading to more leads and closing more deals.

WebloanQ offers a product comparison suite of calculators and tools helping customers weigh up home loans, asset finance and personal lending products from the broker’s lending panel. It also helps connect completed loan applications with Salestrekker.

About Salestrekker

Salestrekker is a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform designed to organise, collaborate, connect and automate the customer journey. From initially organising leads to automated workflows for reminders and documentation, Salestrekker has underpinned a shift in how a broad range of industries automate the sales pipeline and collaborate with customers.

SOURCE Salestrekker