Manulife appoints Harshal Shah as New Chief Marketing & Experience Design Officer, Asia

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Manulife today announced the appointment of Harshal Shah as its new Chief Marketing & Experience Design Officer, Asia. His appointment is effective 17 October 2022.

Harshal joins Manulife’s Asia Executive Division Committee and reports to Damien Green, President & CEO, Asia, and Karen Leggett, Global Chief Marketing Officer. He will also be a member of the company’s Global Leadership Team.

Based in Hong Kong, Harshal will be responsible for progressing Manulife’s marketing, brand, digital, and customer experience across Asia. He will oversee customer insights, design, brand, data analytics, digital strategy, and ManulifeMOVE, and he will work closely with colleagues at global, regional, and market levels, including those in Technology & Operations and Distribution.

Harshal brings 20 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry. He joins Manulife from AIA Group, where he served as Director of the Distribution Impact office and held prior roles as Chief Marketing Officer for AIA Korea and led customer experience and business transformation for AIA Group Partnership Distribution based in Singapore. Prior to AIA, he held leadership roles at Aegon and Citibank.

“We are taking transformational leaps to become the digital customer leader in our industry in Asia,” said Damien Green, President and CEO, Manulife Asia. “Harshal’s appointment will continue to drive the success of our Asia franchise, drawing on his strong track record of enhancing distribution through delivering impressive results in marketing, digital, and analytics.”

About Manulife



Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 160 years. We trade as ‘MFC’ on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under ‘945’ in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$32.7 billion in payments to our customers.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com

SOURCE Manulife