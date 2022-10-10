Lendlease unveils first community impressions of upcoming event space at former Grange Road open-air carpark

Local artists Tell Your Children, Aeropalmics and Tobyato drum up anticipation for upcoming Orchard Road event space with massive live mural paintings held over four days

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Visitors to Orchard Road were recently treated to a visual feast as three local artists shared their visions of the emerging plug-and-play event space at the former Grange Road carpark. Tell Your Children, Aeropalmics and Tobyato brought their creative interpretations to life over four days under the sun and in the rain, catching the attention of many shoppers and visitors to the area.

The massive murals measuring up to nine metres were a culmination of a year-long journey starting with an open call for submissions last year for the public to share visual concepts for what is slated to become the events heart of Somerset. The winning entries were selected based on the creativity and originality of the concept, and how well they represent the energy and spirit of the future experiential events space.

The three local artists were then appointed to infuse their unique art and creative styles with the shortlisted concepts from the public, to create murals truly representing the collective vision by the public for this new space. The bold designs and bright colours of the murals also provide a glimpse of the fresh, first-of-its-kind lifestyle and entertainment experiences which the future space will offer, as part of the plans to strengthen Orchard Road’s position as a lifestyle destination.

Join the artists as they recount their process and how they translated their visions onto the murals via this highlights reel here.

More information on the artists and their inspirations below:

Tobyato is an illustrator and visual artist over many mediums. His body of work ranges from sprawling murals to brand collaborations. Behind the moniker, is Toby from Singapore, with the intention to make art more accessible to the public, his artworks are often bold, striking and inspired by traditional Chinese motifs and playful influences that reflect both his own personality and roots. As a lover of street culture, throughout his creative career, he has been commissioned by the likes of G-SHOCK, Shake Shack, Levi’s, and Asics among others, steadily building a body of work that exemplifies artist brand collaborations.

Back to Live!

Artwork inspiration:

Drawing inspiration from diverse groups of people coming together to form one large community, and incorporating a phoenix, representing “rebirth” and “renewal” – this mural features an amalgamation of organic shapes that form an abstract phoenix, drawing parallels with the many different communities coming together to bring life and rebirth to this new space.

Aeropalmics captures the different shades of the human condition more gracefully than most. With her eyes open to the unending sensory magic of the natural world, she produces pieces that oscillate between astounding detail and playful abstractions. Her exquisite work has been showcased at prominent fine art galleries and international festivals, alongside commissions for Google, Facebook, Nike and various international brands.

Come aLive!

Artwork inspiration:

The entire space will be buzzing with the electric energy of youth and movement! This piece aims to hero the idea of community, friendship and lifting one another to greater heights through shared experiences, inspiring a greater sense of exploration, and inviting everyone to experience this energy for themselves.

Tell Your Children is a creative studio producing visual content through Illustration & Design. Led by Deon, Russell, Kevin & Lydia, TYC has been proficient in working on mural projects, key visuals and branded content for clients locally as well as internationally. From Baybeats Singapore to the Flatbush Zombies, TYC injects its signature visual language and creative style across the board, formulating outstanding design solutions for its diverse range of clients. Tell Your Children also seeks to elevate and lead the creative community of Singapore and beyond. Through self-initiated events and various projects led by the collective’s creative outpt, TYC strives to form a robust eco-system that inspires and encourages creative self-expression and culture.

Doorway to New Live!

Artwork inspiration:

The piece features 3 portals, each highlighting different activities to do at the new space. These portals are vibrant, dynamic and picturesque gates for visitors to be transported into eclectic, bustling and ever-changing space – a showcase of the possibilities available for exploration in this space.

