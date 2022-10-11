The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Vietnam Honors Business Leaders and Enterprises Spearheading Vietnam’s Exceptional Growth

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 88 outstanding business leaders and enterprises were recognized for their commendable dedication toward accelerating Vietnam’s development at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Vietnam Chapter. The Awards were presented by Enterprise Asia, the leading regional non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship.
The award recipients were selected from over 300 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.
Organized annually in 16 markets since 2007, the Awards’ past recipients include TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Somphote Ahunai, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Hong Kong’s Lui Che-Woo and Lawrence Ho, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, China’s Xu Rongmao, India’s Adi Godrej, Taiwan’s Douglous Tong Hsu, and the Philippines’s Dennis Anthony Uy.
Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia stated, “As advocates of entrepreneurship, we believe that entrepreneurship does not only provide a compelling alternative to individuals to secure their livelihood, but also serve as an important catalyst to promote economic resilience. We want to leverage this program to recognize and honor the dedicated work done by these entrepreneurs who helped to spur economic development in Vietnam.”
“With a robust growth of 7.5% forecast by the World Bank for 2022, Vietnam is shaping up to be a development success story. As Vietnam enters the next phase of growth, it is more critical than ever for businesses and organizations to spur collaboration and innovation to create an entrepreneurial culture that will not only further advance the country’s economy, but also empower the next generation of Vietnam’s entrepreneurs and businesses.”
Among the notable awardees are Dinh Duc Thang of Stavian Chemical Joint Stock Company and Dang Huynh Uc My of Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa JSC under the Master Entrepreneur category, Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited under the Fast Enterprise Category, Signify Vietnam Limited (formerly known as Philips Lighting) and Brand Vespa – Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd. under the Inspirational Brand category, and Shell Vietnam, FrieslandCampina Vietnam, and NovaGroup under the Corporate Excellence category.
The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Vietnam Chapter is supported by The Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AusCham); French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (CCIFV); Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (CanCham); Snowball Consultancy Co., Ltd as the Official Implementation Partner; PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner; SME Magazine as the media partner.
FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022 VIETNAM CHAPTER
|
MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY
|
NAME
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
Tran Hung Huy
Chairman of the BOD
|
Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)
|
Financial Services
|
Bui Quang Minh
CEO & Founder
|
Beta Media Joint Stock Company
|
Media & Entertainment
|
Phan Tan Dat
Chairman of the BOD
|
Binh Duong Mineral and Construction JSC
|
Building Materials
|
Lionel Martial Adenot
CEO
|
Decathlon Vietnam
|
Retail
|
Ly Anh Duy Quang
Member of the BOD
|
GREENFEED Vietnam Corporation
|
Agriculture
|
Duy Le
CEO
|
KMS Solutions
|
Telecommunications & ICT
|
Le Nu Thuy Duong
Vice Chairwoman
|
KN Holdings Corporation Joint Stock Company
|
Property Development
|
Tran Ngo Phuc Vu
Permanent Vice Chairman of BOD
|
Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank
|
Financial Services
|
Nguyen Minh Tuan
Chairman of the BOD
|
Nghia Nippers Corporation
|
Manufacturing
|
Doctor Tran Thi Le
CEO
|
Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company
|
Consumer Goods
|
Pham Viet Anh
Chairman of the BOD
|
PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Do Quang Vinh
BOD’s Member and Deputy CEO
|
Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank
|
Financial Services
|
Emin Turan
Foundation General Manager and Country Lead
|
Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam Company Limited
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Dinh Duc Thang
Founder, Chairman & CEO
|
Stavian Chemical Joint Stock Company
|
Chemical & Plastics
|
Dang Huynh Uc My
Vice Chairwoman of the BOD
|
Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (HOSE: SBT)
|
Agriculture
|
Nguyen Dang Giap
Chairman of the BOD
|
The 36 Corporation JSC
|
Property Development
|
Nguyen Thi My Phuong
CEO
|
Tien Phuoc Real Estate Joint Stock Company
|
Property Development
|
Dang Trung Kien
Chairman of the BOD
|
TEGROUP
|
Construction
|
Surendra Verma
General Director & Head of Manufacturing – Asia
|
UPL Vietnam Co., Ltd.
|
Agriculture
|
Benjamin Lam
CEO of Industrial Parks – VSIP Group
|
Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park And Township Development Joint Stock Company (VSIP JSC)
|
Property Development
|
Truong Thi Le Khanh
Founder & Chairwoman of the BOD
|
Vinh Hoan Corporation
|
Agriculture
|
FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
CITIGYM
|
Health & Fitness
|
Duy Anh Fashion And Cosmetics JSC (DAFC)
|
Retail
|
Greenpan Vietnam
|
Building Materials
|
Hung Thinh Incons Joint Stock Company
|
Construction
|
iVIVU.COM Joint Stock Company
|
Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism
|
Nova Consumer Group Joint Stock Company
|
Consumer Goods
|
Nova Evergreen JSC
|
Construction
|
Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank
|
Financial Services
|
Smart Invest Securities Joint Stock Company
|
Financial Services
|
Thang Loi Group
|
Construction
|
Thanh Cong Securities.,JSC
|
Financial Services
|
Tien Phuoc Real Estate Joint Stock Company
|
Property Development
|
Tin Nghia Petroleum Import Export JSC (PELIO)
|
Oil & Gas
|
TransViet Travel
|
Hospitality, Food service & Tourism
|
TEGROUP
|
Construction
|
VINAFREIGHT Joint-Stock Company
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Vinama Communications Joint Stock Company
|
Media & Entertainment
|
Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited
|
Chemical and Plastics
|
INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
Apollo English
|
Education & Training
|
Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)
|
Financial Services
|
Chubb Life Vietnam
|
Financial Services
|
Dai-ichi Life Vietnam
|
Financial Services
|
Dat Xanh Real Estate Services Joint Stock Company (Dat Xanh Services)
|
Professional & Business Services
|
Decathlon Vietnam
|
Retail
|
Da Huong – Hoa Linh Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Home Credit Vietnam Finance Company Limited
|
Financial Services
|
iVIVU.COM Joint Stock Company
|
Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism
|
Loc Troi Group JSC
|
Agriculture
|
Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank
|
Financial Services
|
Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company
|
Consumer Goods
|
Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank)
|
Financial Services
|
Bia Saigon by SABECO
|
Food & Beverage
|
Shell Vietnam
|
Oil & Gas
|
Signify Vietnam Limited (formerly known as Philips Lighting)
|
Electrical & Electronics
|
Sun Group
|
Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism
|
Van Xuan Group
|
Property Development
|
Brand Vespa – Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd.
|
Manufacturing
|
VieON Corporation
|
Media & Entertainment
|
Viet Nam Travel Airlines Joint Stock Company
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Vincom Retail Joint Stock Company (VINCOM RETAIL .,JSC)
|
Retail
|
VUS – The English Center
|
Education & Training
|
Western Pacific Joint Stock Company
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY
|
COMPANY
|
INDUSTRY
|
Airports Corporation of Vietnam
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)
|
Financial Services
|
BaF Viet Nam Agriculture Joint Stock Company
|
Agriculture
|
Bamboo Capital Group
|
Energy
|
BIDV Metlife Life Insurance LLC
|
Financial Services
|
Binh Duong Mineral and Construction JSC
|
Building Materials
|
CarePlus International Clinics
|
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
|
Central Construction JSC
|
Construction
|
Y&B Joint Stock Company (Cocoon Vietnam)
|
Consumer Goods
|
New Viet Dairy JSC
|
Food & Beverage
|
Dai-ichi Life Vietnam
|
Financial Services
|
Danang Rubber Joint Stock Company
|
Manufacturing
|
Dat Xanh Real Estate Services Joint Stock Company (Dat Xanh Services)
|
Professional & Business Services
|
DKSH Vietnam
|
Professional & Business Services
|
DOJI LAND Real Estate Investment Company Limited
|
Property Development
|
Dong Tay Promotion
|
Media & Entertainment
|
FrieslandCampina Vietnam Co., Ltd.
|
Food & Beverage
|
Fushan Technology (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company
|
Manufacturing
|
Him Lam Land
|
Property Development
|
Hung Thinh Corporation
|
Property Development
|
IPP Travel Retail
|
Retail
|
KB Securities Vietnam
|
Financial Services
|
KIS Vietnam
|
Financial Services
|
KMS Solutions
|
Telecommunications & ICT
|
LienVietPostBank
|
Financial Services
|
Loc Troi Group JSC
|
Agriculture
|
Military Joint Stock Commercial Bank
|
Financial Services
|
Nghia Nippers Corporation
|
Manufacturing
|
NovaGroup
|
Property Development
|
Nova Service
|
Retail
|
Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company
|
Consumer Goods
|
Olam Vietnam
|
Agriculture
|
Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation
|
Oil & Gas
|
PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation
|
Property Development
|
Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank)
|
Financial Services
|
Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO)
|
Food & Beverage
|
Schneider Electric Vietnam
|
Manufacturing
|
Shell Vietnam
|
Oil & Gas
|
SIBA High-Tech Mechanical Group Joint Stock Company
|
Industrial & Commercial Products
|
Stavian Chemical Joint Stock Company
|
Chemical & Plastics
|
Sun Group
|
Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism
|
Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (HOSE: SBT)
|
Agriculture
|
TNG Holdings Vietnam
|
Property Development
|
Transport and Industry Development Investment Joint Stock Company (Tracodi)
|
Construction
|
UPL Vietnam Co., Ltd.
|
Agriculture
|
Van Phu – Invest Investment Joint Stock Company
|
Property Development
|
Vie Channel Corp – a member of DatVietVAC Group Holdings
|
Media & Entertainment
|
Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park And Township Development Joint Stock Company (VSIP JSC)
|
Property Development
About Enterprise Asia
Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.
About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards
Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.
