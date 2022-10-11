The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Vietnam Honors Business Leaders and Enterprises Spearheading Vietnam’s Exceptional Growth

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 88 outstanding business leaders and enterprises were recognized for their commendable dedication toward accelerating Vietnam’s development at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Vietnam Chapter. The Awards were presented by Enterprise Asia, the leading regional non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship.

The award recipients were selected from over 300 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Organized annually in 16 markets since 2007, the Awards’ past recipients include TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Somphote Ahunai, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Hong Kong’s Lui Che-Woo and Lawrence Ho, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, China’s Xu Rongmao, India’s Adi Godrej, Taiwan’s Douglous Tong Hsu, and the Philippines’s Dennis Anthony Uy.

Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia stated, “As advocates of entrepreneurship, we believe that entrepreneurship does not only provide a compelling alternative to individuals to secure their livelihood, but also serve as an important catalyst to promote economic resilience. We want to leverage this program to recognize and honor the dedicated work done by these entrepreneurs who helped to spur economic development in Vietnam.”

“With a robust growth of 7.5% forecast by the World Bank for 2022, Vietnam is shaping up to be a development success story. As Vietnam enters the next phase of growth, it is more critical than ever for businesses and organizations to spur collaboration and innovation to create an entrepreneurial culture that will not only further advance the country’s economy, but also empower the next generation of Vietnam’s entrepreneurs and businesses.”

Among the notable awardees are Dinh Duc Thang of Stavian Chemical Joint Stock Company and Dang Huynh Uc My of Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa JSC under the Master Entrepreneur category, Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited under the Fast Enterprise Category, Signify Vietnam Limited (formerly known as Philips Lighting) and Brand Vespa – Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd. under the Inspirational Brand category, and Shell Vietnam, FrieslandCampina Vietnam, and NovaGroup under the Corporate Excellence category.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Vietnam Chapter is supported by The Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AusCham); French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (CCIFV); Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (CanCham); Snowball Consultancy Co., Ltd as the Official Implementation Partner; PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner; SME Magazine as the media partner.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022 VIETNAM CHAPTER

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY Tran Hung Huy Chairman of the BOD Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) Financial Services Bui Quang Minh CEO & Founder Beta Media Joint Stock Company Media & Entertainment Phan Tan Dat Chairman of the BOD Binh Duong Mineral and Construction JSC Building Materials Lionel Martial Adenot CEO Decathlon Vietnam Retail Ly Anh Duy Quang Member of the BOD GREENFEED Vietnam Corporation Agriculture Duy Le CEO KMS Solutions Telecommunications & ICT Le Nu Thuy Duong Vice Chairwoman KN Holdings Corporation Joint Stock Company Property Development Tran Ngo Phuc Vu Permanent Vice Chairman of BOD Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank Financial Services Nguyen Minh Tuan Chairman of the BOD Nghia Nippers Corporation Manufacturing Doctor Tran Thi Le CEO Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company Consumer Goods Pham Viet Anh Chairman of the BOD PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation Transportation & Logistics Do Quang Vinh BOD’s Member and Deputy CEO Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank Financial Services Emin Turan Foundation General Manager and Country Lead Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam Company Limited Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Dinh Duc Thang Founder, Chairman & CEO Stavian Chemical Joint Stock Company Chemical & Plastics Dang Huynh Uc My Vice Chairwoman of the BOD Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (HOSE: SBT) Agriculture Nguyen Dang Giap Chairman of the BOD The 36 Corporation JSC Property Development Nguyen Thi My Phuong CEO Tien Phuoc Real Estate Joint Stock Company Property Development Dang Trung Kien Chairman of the BOD TEGROUP Construction Surendra Verma General Director & Head of Manufacturing – Asia UPL Vietnam Co., Ltd. Agriculture Benjamin Lam CEO of Industrial Parks – VSIP Group Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park And Township Development Joint Stock Company (VSIP JSC) Property Development Truong Thi Le Khanh Founder & Chairwoman of the BOD Vinh Hoan Corporation Agriculture

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY CITIGYM Health & Fitness Duy Anh Fashion And Cosmetics JSC (DAFC) Retail Greenpan Vietnam Building Materials Hung Thinh Incons Joint Stock Company Construction iVIVU.COM Joint Stock Company Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism Nova Consumer Group Joint Stock Company Consumer Goods Nova Evergreen JSC Construction Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank Financial Services Smart Invest Securities Joint Stock Company Financial Services Thang Loi Group Construction Thanh Cong Securities.,JSC Financial Services Tien Phuoc Real Estate Joint Stock Company Property Development Tin Nghia Petroleum Import Export JSC (PELIO) Oil & Gas TransViet Travel Hospitality, Food service & Tourism TEGROUP Construction VINAFREIGHT Joint-Stock Company Transportation & Logistics Vinama Communications Joint Stock Company Media & Entertainment Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited Chemical and Plastics

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY Apollo English Education & Training Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) Financial Services Chubb Life Vietnam Financial Services Dai-ichi Life Vietnam Financial Services Dat Xanh Real Estate Services Joint Stock Company (Dat Xanh Services) Professional & Business Services Decathlon Vietnam Retail Da Huong – Hoa Linh Pharmaceutical Company Limited Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Home Credit Vietnam Finance Company Limited Financial Services iVIVU.COM Joint Stock Company Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism Loc Troi Group JSC Agriculture Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank Financial Services Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company Consumer Goods Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) Financial Services Bia Saigon by SABECO Food & Beverage Shell Vietnam Oil & Gas Signify Vietnam Limited (formerly known as Philips Lighting) Electrical & Electronics Sun Group Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism Van Xuan Group Property Development Brand Vespa – Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd. Manufacturing VieON Corporation Media & Entertainment Viet Nam Travel Airlines Joint Stock Company Transportation & Logistics Vincom Retail Joint Stock Company (VINCOM RETAIL .,JSC) Retail VUS – The English Center Education & Training Western Pacific Joint Stock Company Transportation & Logistics

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY Airports Corporation of Vietnam Transportation & Logistics Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) Financial Services BaF Viet Nam Agriculture Joint Stock Company Agriculture Bamboo Capital Group Energy BIDV Metlife Life Insurance LLC Financial Services Binh Duong Mineral and Construction JSC Building Materials CarePlus International Clinics Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Central Construction JSC Construction Y&B Joint Stock Company (Cocoon Vietnam) Consumer Goods New Viet Dairy JSC Food & Beverage Dai-ichi Life Vietnam Financial Services Danang Rubber Joint Stock Company Manufacturing Dat Xanh Real Estate Services Joint Stock Company (Dat Xanh Services) Professional & Business Services DKSH Vietnam Professional & Business Services DOJI LAND Real Estate Investment Company Limited Property Development Dong Tay Promotion Media & Entertainment FrieslandCampina Vietnam Co., Ltd. Food & Beverage Fushan Technology (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company Manufacturing Him Lam Land Property Development Hung Thinh Corporation Property Development IPP Travel Retail Retail KB Securities Vietnam Financial Services KIS Vietnam Financial Services KMS Solutions Telecommunications & ICT LienVietPostBank Financial Services Loc Troi Group JSC Agriculture Military Joint Stock Commercial Bank Financial Services Nghia Nippers Corporation Manufacturing NovaGroup Property Development Nova Service Retail Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company Consumer Goods Olam Vietnam Agriculture Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation Oil & Gas PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation Transportation & Logistics Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation Property Development Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) Financial Services Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) Food & Beverage Schneider Electric Vietnam Manufacturing Shell Vietnam Oil & Gas SIBA High-Tech Mechanical Group Joint Stock Company Industrial & Commercial Products Stavian Chemical Joint Stock Company Chemical & Plastics Sun Group Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (HOSE: SBT) Agriculture TNG Holdings Vietnam Property Development Transport and Industry Development Investment Joint Stock Company (Tracodi) Construction UPL Vietnam Co., Ltd. Agriculture Van Phu – Invest Investment Joint Stock Company Property Development Vie Channel Corp – a member of DatVietVAC Group Holdings Media & Entertainment Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park And Township Development Joint Stock Company (VSIP JSC) Property Development

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia