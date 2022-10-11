AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Vietnam Honors Business Leaders and Enterprises Spearheading Vietnam’s Exceptional Growth

PRNewswire October 11, 2022

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 88 outstanding business leaders and enterprises were recognized for their commendable dedication toward accelerating Vietnam’s development at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Vietnam Chapter. The Awards were presented by Enterprise Asia, the leading regional non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship.

The award recipients were selected from over 300 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Organized annually in 16 markets since 2007, the Awards’ past recipients include TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Somphote Ahunai, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Hong Kong’s Lui Che-Woo and Lawrence Ho, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, China’s Xu Rongmao, India’s Adi Godrej, Taiwan’s Douglous Tong Hsu, and the Philippines’s Dennis Anthony Uy.

Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia stated, “As advocates of entrepreneurship, we believe that entrepreneurship does not only provide a compelling alternative to individuals to secure their livelihood, but also serve as an important catalyst to promote economic resilience. We want to leverage this program to recognize and honor the dedicated work done by these entrepreneurs who helped to spur economic development in Vietnam.”

“With a robust growth of 7.5% forecast by the World Bank for 2022, Vietnam is shaping up to be a development success story. As Vietnam enters the next phase of growth, it is more critical than ever for businesses and organizations to spur collaboration and innovation to create an entrepreneurial culture that will not only further advance the country’s economy, but also empower the next generation of Vietnam’s entrepreneurs and businesses.”

Among the notable awardees are Dinh Duc Thang of Stavian Chemical Joint Stock Company and Dang Huynh Uc My of Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa JSC under the Master Entrepreneur category, Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited under the Fast Enterprise Category, Signify Vietnam Limited (formerly known as Philips Lighting) and Brand Vespa – Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd. under the Inspirational Brand category, and Shell Vietnam, FrieslandCampina Vietnam, and NovaGroup under the Corporate Excellence category.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Vietnam Chapter is supported by The Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AusCham); French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (CCIFV); Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (CanCham); Snowball Consultancy Co., Ltd as the Official Implementation Partner; PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner; SME Magazine as the media partner.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022 VIETNAM CHAPTER

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY

NAME

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

Tran Hung Huy

Chairman of the BOD

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)

Financial Services

Bui Quang Minh

CEO & Founder

Beta Media Joint Stock Company

Media & Entertainment

Phan Tan Dat

Chairman of the BOD

Binh Duong Mineral and Construction JSC

Building Materials

Lionel Martial Adenot

CEO

Decathlon Vietnam

Retail

Ly Anh Duy Quang

Member of the BOD

GREENFEED Vietnam Corporation

Agriculture

Duy Le

CEO

KMS Solutions

Telecommunications & ICT

Le Nu Thuy Duong

Vice Chairwoman

KN Holdings Corporation Joint Stock Company

Property Development

Tran Ngo Phuc Vu

Permanent Vice Chairman of BOD

Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Financial Services

Nguyen Minh Tuan

Chairman of the BOD

Nghia Nippers Corporation

Manufacturing

Doctor Tran Thi Le

CEO

Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company

Consumer Goods

Pham Viet Anh

Chairman of the BOD

PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation

Transportation & Logistics

Do Quang Vinh

BOD’s Member and Deputy CEO

Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Financial Services

Emin Turan

Foundation General Manager and Country Lead

Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam Company Limited

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Dinh Duc Thang

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Stavian Chemical Joint Stock Company

Chemical & Plastics

Dang Huynh Uc My

Vice Chairwoman of the BOD

Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (HOSE: SBT)

Agriculture

Nguyen Dang Giap

Chairman of the BOD

The 36 Corporation JSC

Property Development

Nguyen Thi My Phuong

CEO

Tien Phuoc Real Estate Joint Stock Company

Property Development

Dang Trung Kien

Chairman of the BOD

TEGROUP

Construction

Surendra Verma

General Director & Head of Manufacturing – Asia

UPL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Agriculture

Benjamin Lam

CEO of Industrial Parks – VSIP Group

Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park And Township Development Joint Stock Company (VSIP JSC)

Property Development

Truong Thi Le Khanh 

Founder & Chairwoman of the BOD

Vinh Hoan Corporation

Agriculture

 

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

CITIGYM

Health & Fitness

Duy Anh Fashion And Cosmetics JSC (DAFC)

Retail

Greenpan Vietnam

Building Materials

Hung Thinh Incons Joint Stock Company

Construction

iVIVU.COM Joint Stock Company

Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism

Nova Consumer Group Joint Stock Company

Consumer Goods

Nova Evergreen JSC

Construction

Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank

Financial Services

Smart Invest Securities Joint Stock Company

Financial Services

Thang Loi Group

Construction

Thanh Cong Securities.,JSC

Financial Services

Tien Phuoc Real Estate Joint Stock Company

Property Development

Tin Nghia Petroleum Import Export JSC (PELIO)

Oil & Gas

TransViet Travel

Hospitality, Food service & Tourism

TEGROUP

Construction

VINAFREIGHT Joint-Stock Company

Transportation & Logistics

Vinama Communications Joint Stock Company

Media & Entertainment

Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited

Chemical and Plastics

 

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

Apollo English

Education & Training

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)

Financial Services

Chubb Life Vietnam

Financial Services

Dai-ichi Life Vietnam

Financial Services

Dat Xanh Real Estate Services Joint Stock Company (Dat Xanh Services)

Professional & Business Services

Decathlon Vietnam

Retail

Da Huong – Hoa Linh Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Home Credit Vietnam Finance Company Limited 

Financial Services

iVIVU.COM Joint Stock Company

Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism

Loc Troi Group JSC

Agriculture

Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Financial Services

Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company

Consumer Goods

Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank)

Financial Services

Bia Saigon by SABECO

Food & Beverage

Shell Vietnam

Oil & Gas

Signify Vietnam Limited (formerly known as Philips Lighting)

Electrical & Electronics

Sun Group

Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism

Van Xuan Group

Property Development

Brand Vespa – Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Manufacturing

VieON Corporation

Media & Entertainment

Viet Nam Travel Airlines Joint Stock Company

Transportation & Logistics

Vincom Retail Joint Stock Company (VINCOM RETAIL .,JSC)

Retail

VUS – The English Center

Education & Training

Western Pacific Joint Stock Company

Transportation & Logistics

 

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

Airports Corporation of Vietnam

Transportation & Logistics

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)

Financial Services

BaF Viet Nam Agriculture Joint Stock Company

Agriculture

Bamboo Capital Group

Energy

BIDV Metlife Life Insurance LLC

Financial Services

Binh Duong Mineral and Construction JSC

Building Materials

CarePlus International Clinics

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Central Construction JSC

Construction

Y&B Joint Stock Company (Cocoon Vietnam)

Consumer Goods

New Viet Dairy JSC

Food & Beverage

Dai-ichi Life Vietnam

Financial Services

Danang Rubber Joint Stock Company

Manufacturing

Dat Xanh Real Estate Services Joint Stock Company (Dat Xanh Services)

Professional & Business Services

DKSH Vietnam

Professional & Business Services

DOJI LAND Real Estate Investment Company Limited

Property Development

Dong Tay Promotion

Media & Entertainment

FrieslandCampina Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Food & Beverage

Fushan Technology (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company

Manufacturing

Him Lam Land

Property Development

Hung Thinh Corporation

Property Development

IPP Travel Retail

Retail

KB Securities Vietnam

Financial Services

KIS Vietnam

Financial Services

KMS Solutions

Telecommunications & ICT

LienVietPostBank

Financial Services

Loc Troi Group JSC

Agriculture

Military Joint Stock Commercial Bank

Financial Services

Nghia Nippers Corporation

Manufacturing

NovaGroup

Property Development

Nova Service

Retail

Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company

Consumer Goods

Olam Vietnam

Agriculture

Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation

Oil & Gas

PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation

Transportation & Logistics

Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation

Property Development

Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank)

Financial Services

Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO)

Food & Beverage

Schneider Electric Vietnam

Manufacturing

Shell Vietnam

Oil & Gas

SIBA High-Tech Mechanical Group Joint Stock Company

Industrial & Commercial Products

Stavian Chemical Joint Stock Company

Chemical & Plastics

Sun Group

Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism

Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (HOSE: SBT)

Agriculture

TNG Holdings Vietnam

Property Development

Transport and Industry Development Investment Joint Stock Company (Tracodi)

Construction

UPL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Agriculture

Van Phu – Invest Investment Joint Stock Company

Property Development

Vie Channel Corp – a member of DatVietVAC Group Holdings

Media & Entertainment

Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park And Township Development Joint Stock Company (VSIP JSC)

Property Development

 

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit  www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

