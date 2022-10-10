AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The 1000 Miglia 2023 is unveiled: A Race of 5 days from June 13 to 17

PRNewswire October 10, 2022

BRESCIA, Italy, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 1000 Miglia 2023 comes with a surprise: the Race that, from June 13 to 17 will involve the 405 cars admitted to the start from Brescia will last five days.

Mille Miglia 2022

 

The Race will run between Brescia, Rome and back along a route of more than 2,000 km. After departing from Viale Venezia and coasting Lake Garda, passing through Verona, Ferrara, Lugo and Imola, the convoy will end the first leg in Cervia-Milano Marittima; the second day will feature a passage through San Marino, Senigallia, Macerata with a lunch stop, Fermo and Ascoli Piceno and the final parade in Via Veneto in Rome; the third leg will ascend from the Capital offering lunch in the spectacular Siena, it will continue to Pistoia, the Abetone Pass, Modena and Reggio Emilia and will finish in Parma; on the fourth day, after Stradella and Pavia, the Race will reach Piedmont with lunch in Alessandria, then Asti and Vercelli and, via Novara, it will head to downtown Milan, which will host the last night of the Race; on the fifth day, after saying goodbye to Bergamo, Brescia’s twin city as the Italian Capital of Culture 2023, the 1000 Miglia 2023 will end in Brescia in the late morning with a city circuit before the final passage on the Viale Venezia platform and the closing lunch. In the evening, the see-you-in-2024 celebration with the Red Arrow’s full evening events, the 1000 Miglia The Night, that will bring the intense week to an end.

2023 will also be the year of the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Italian Air Force, which has always been very close to our Race, and the claim “In flight towards the future” also well represents the road that the Red Arrow took almost a hundred years ago and is still as relevant today as ever.

Entries will be open from October 13 to January 13, 2023.
Notification of acceptance: by April 10, 2023.

To apply for entry, the cars must already have, or have applied for, a Registro 1000 Miglia certificate and may be admitted only after obtaining the said certificate.

Entries www.1000miglia.it

Mille Miglia Logo

 

 

 

 

SOURCE Mille Miglia

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

