The 132nd Canton Fair to Bring Efficient and Convenient Trading Experience for Global Businesses

PRNewswire October 11, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On October 15th, the 132nd Canton Fair will open with the theme of “connecting the domestic and international circulations”. This session, over 35,000 enterprises are expected to participate in the virtual event featuring 16 different product categories and 50 exhibition sections. With its updated website enabling more efficient product search and various supplier-buyer matchmaking events, the 132nd Canton Fair will provide a smooth trading experience and better services for businesses around the globe.

With search optimization, specifically an updated search algorithm, buyers can now find needed products in a more targeted manner. Thanks to the greater number of filtering options such as trade modes, export destinations, visitors can use the Fair’s online platform with increased accuracy. New functions have been developed in instant communication; visitors can now send files and business cards in instant messaging for more convenient networking. The Fair has gone above and beyond to ensure that the website functionality, service, and activities help create a better experience for users.

In addition, the 132nd Canton Fair will organize well-designed and tailored events to allow more efficient buy and sell experience. Over 40 “Trade Bridge” Global Trade Promotion events aim to bridge large-scale multinational sourcing firms with Chinese suppliers of different industries, covering Canton Fair’s key markets such as Belt and Road countries, RCEP members and top buyer source countries.

“Canton Fair gathers outstanding companies of different localities in China and facilitates trade matchmaking with global buyers, a premium platform for reciprocal cooperation of business communities around the world”, said Michael Schumann, President of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA) said in the first “Trade Bridge” matchmaking event for new energy products in Germany.

In the meanwhile, “Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey” event featuring 8-10 product category, livestreamed in the Fair’s social media, will bring buyers with virtual tours of multi-dimensioned product display, factory visit, explanations of manufacturing techniques, etc,. These supporting activities will showcase the progress China has made in the upgrading and transformation of foreign trade, and improve the productiveness of trade matchmaking for suppliers and buyers alike.

Only a few more days until the 132nd Canton Fair kicks off – make sure to take a few moments to sign up for what will be one of the best trade events of the year!

https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-email

 

