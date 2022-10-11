AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
G-P Named a Leader in Everest Group Employer of Record Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

PRNewswire October 11, 2022

Research highlights many competitive strengths including product portfolio, market adoption, overall value delivered to customers, technology innovation, vision, and strategy

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — G-P (Globalization Partners), the leading Global Employment Platform™ that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, announced that it has been named an Employer of Record (EOR) industry Leader in research firm Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2022.

The PEAK Matrix® Assessment is a trusted, objective and data-driven framework that evaluates companies based on market success and delivery capabilities. The inaugural EOR Solutions Assessment is a global report that includes 15 different solution providers reviewing areas such as revenue, client base, year-over-year growth, scale of operations, technology and innovation, delivery footprint and customer satisfaction. 

G-P emerged as an overall Leader in the EOR Solutions PEAK Matrix® backed by its capabilities to serve clients in 187 countries with a full suite of solutions that enable companies to find, hire, onboard, pay and manage talent across the globe. G-P strengths are highlighted across numerous areas including market adoption, value delivered, geographical presence, technology, innovation and investments, support of multiple integrations, customer service and its unmatched expertise about local laws and practices.

“G-P has created a compelling value proposition for clients through vast geographical coverage and strong investments in services and technology offerings,” said Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Its extensive experience in catering to clients across industries and geographies, strong domain knowledge, comprehensive technology capabilities, and its ability to provide key talent insights to the clients has helped it emerge as a Leader on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment.”

“G-P’s leadership in this report is an outcome of our focus in investing in our products, our platform, and the people that power them,” said Bob Cahill, CEO, G-P. “We are committed to breaking down barriers to business and enabling companies to hire the talent they need to grow and succeed and that mission positions us as the ideal partner for companies who want to take advantage of new global opportunities.”

Click here to learn more about the report and see what sets G-P apart.

About G-P

Hire international talent quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. G-P: Global Made Possible™.

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com

Contact:
G-P
Karen Pantinas
[email protected]
617-729-4466  

G-P, Global Made Possible

 

SOURCE G-P

