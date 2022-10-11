AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BingX Introduces Infinity Grid Robot for Crypto Auto Trading After Its Zero-Fee Policy

PRNewswire October 12, 2022

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, the world’s leading social trading crypto exchange, introduced Infinity Grid for Cryptocurrency Spot Trading, aiming to help more users benefit in volatile markets through technology innovation.

While spot grid places orders at fixed price intervals, the spot infinity grid does so at a preset percentage interval without the upper price bound (hence the name). As a premium strategy derived from spot grid, infinity grid is designed to avoid “missing out” on the trending market when crypto prices run high. With infinity grid, traders do not have to worry about the price would breach the upper price bound as the markets go bullish. Whenever the infinity grid sells high, the appreciated amount exceeding initial value of the coin will be sold out. The total amount of assets maintains its equivalent initial value as the infinity grid “Buy Low and Sell High” 7*24.

BingX grid trading provides two methods: “Auto” or “Manual”. Users could let the infinity grid automatically trade with recommended parameters based on historical data analysis, or with their preset parameters. The investment amount could be as low as 1% of the coin’s current market price, which enables more traders to participate in the strategy trading.

Infinity grid could result in high-frequency trading in turbulent market conditions. Combined with BingX’s recent ZERO-FEE POLICY, traders could maximize their gains with appropriate trading strategies.

“Traders might miss out when prices go up and down, while infinity grid will fill in the gap and help them take advantage of such opportunities,” said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director at BingX. “It keeps investment constant, allowing our users to make profits in a sustainable way. We hope this will bring more choices to our users. Copy trading service for infinity grid will be provided soon in the following updates. And BingX continues to explore novel solutions to create a better user experience.”

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a crypto social trading exchange that offers woo usdt, unfi usdt, tvk usdt, and trb usdt  spot and derivatives trading services to more than 100 countries worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX connects users with expert traders and the platform in a safe, simple, and transparent way.

SOURCE BingX

