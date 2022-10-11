AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Orderly Network comes to mainnet on October 11th

PRNewswire October 11, 2022

Public launch powers decentralized exchange WOOFi DEX and outlines roadmap

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Orderly Network, a robust decentralized trading infrastructure that offers permissionless spot and futures order-book trading, built on the NEAR blockchain is coming to the mainnet on October 11th. The scheduled launch will power decentralized exchange WOOFi DEX with Orderly’s order book infrastructure, allowing pro traders access to deep liquidity.

“This launch comes after our successful testnet, which generated over 75,000 users in just ten weeks, $2.2billion WOOFi DEX volume, and 764,000 on-chain transactions. Starting with WOOFi DEX, we will offer centralized finance-level trading infrastructure by leveraging the experiences of our incubator WOO Network and NEAR in building trading platforms and decentralized exchanges,”  said Ran Yi, Co-founder at Orderly Network.

Along with the launch, Orderly Network also outlined its roadmap of innovations that are coming to the infrastructure including perpetual swaps, on-chain order-book, community pool, lending and borrowing, and swap functionality, among others.

“We have also outlined our roadmap that is aligned with our goal of providing the most robust liquidity layer infrastructure for any (decentralized apps) dApps to build on. The steps that we are taking will further break down the barrier to entry for building (decentralized finance) DeFi applications while advancing the overall offering of DeFi on NEAR,” Yi said.

“We’re excited for the Orderly Network team’s mainnet launch on NEAR,” said NEAR Co-Founder Illia Polosukhin. “Orderly takes a unique approach, bringing self-custody and composability to a DEX while keeping the exchange user experience on par with custodial analogs. This can become the new fairer, faster standard of trading and open up more use cases in the NEAR DeFi ecosystem.

In July this year, Orderly Network raised more than USD20 million from strategic investment rounds from a group of crypto venture heavyweights and a financial institution, including Pantera Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and Sequoia China.

To ensure that trading pairs are liquid after Orderly’s public launch, market makers AlphaGrep, Kronos Research, and LedgerPrime will provide the initial liquidity. To further enhance liquidity, Orderly Network will launch community lending pools where token holders can lend assets to market makers while enjoying a single-sided liquidity provision with sustainable yields.

As DeFi rapidly evolves, Orderly Network strives to fulfill the needs of pro traders and institutional clients by providing infallible access to digital assets. Leveraging top 10 crypto exchange WOO Network, and NEAR, a leading public layer-1 blockchain for a wide array of dApps, Orderly enables traders to execute orders directly utilizing smart contracts while providing desired flexibility with order sizes and pricing.

About Us

Orderly Network is a permissionless, decentralized exchange protocol built on NEAR.  Founded in April 2022 with the mission to create the most robust liquidity layer infrastructure for any dApp to utilize and build on, Orderly Network offers market-leading execution with low latency, minimal fees, and access to ample liquidity options. For more information, visit our website.

 

SOURCE Orderly Network

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.