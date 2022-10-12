AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Axiata’s Merdeka Brand Film Produced by ADA Emerges Winners — 2022 Experts’ Choice Awards

PRNewswire October 12, 2022

The Merdeka Brand Film, The Turning Point was voted as of one of the Top 10 winners by MARKETING Magazine readers.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Axiata Group Berhad’s (Axiata’s) Merdeka Brand Film — The Turning Point was voted as one of the Top 10 winners of the Experts’ Choice Awards Merdeka TVC Edition 2022 by MARKETING Magazine readers.

The inspirational short film was produced by ADA in conjunction with Malaysia’s Independence Day on 31 August and Malaysia Day on 16 September.

In the film, the protagonist, Intan, a member of the indigenous community successfully built a business that helped her community thrive and prosper. A chance encounter marked the turning point for Intan’s remarkable journey, when she was gifted a book on how to start a business — a seemingly insignificant moment that changed her life and her community in ways she could never have imagined.

The short film reflects Axiata’s proposition to advance and transform lives of communities across Malaysia, leaving no one behind.

Similarly, this Merdeka, Axiata wished to spotlight the marginalised communities including senior citizens, urban poor, single moms and the disabled groups that are often excluded from the narrative of equal access and deprived of opportunities.

For the marginalised in Malaysia, Axiata aspires to be the turning point to a better life and a brighter future.

“ADA is very proud that we were able to bring this beautiful story to everyone. As a company, we will be very glad and grateful if we get a chance to use our creativity and digital capabilities to bring smiles to more “Intans” in our community,” said Anurag Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, ADA.

To date, the short film has gained over 4.4 million views across all social channels.

It’s a tradition for MARKETING Magazine to organise the annual Experts’ Choice Awards as a chance for their readers to vote for the brand, agency and production house they support. The award sees participation of major players from industries such as Telecommunications, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Banking, Insurance, Automotive and more.

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

  • Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics
  • Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies
  • Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 million consumers.

SOURCE ADA

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.