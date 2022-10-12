Axiata’s Merdeka Brand Film Produced by ADA Emerges Winners — 2022 Experts’ Choice Awards

The Merdeka Brand Film, The Turning Point was voted as of one of the Top 10 winners by MARKETING Magazine readers.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Axiata Group Berhad’s (Axiata’s) Merdeka Brand Film — The Turning Point was voted as one of the Top 10 winners of the Experts’ Choice Awards Merdeka TVC Edition 2022 by MARKETING Magazine readers.

The inspirational short film was produced by ADA in conjunction with Malaysia’s Independence Day on 31 August and Malaysia Day on 16 September.

In the film, the protagonist, Intan, a member of the indigenous community successfully built a business that helped her community thrive and prosper. A chance encounter marked the turning point for Intan’s remarkable journey, when she was gifted a book on how to start a business — a seemingly insignificant moment that changed her life and her community in ways she could never have imagined.

The short film reflects Axiata’s proposition to advance and transform lives of communities across Malaysia, leaving no one behind.

Similarly, this Merdeka, Axiata wished to spotlight the marginalised communities including senior citizens, urban poor, single moms and the disabled groups that are often excluded from the narrative of equal access and deprived of opportunities.

For the marginalised in Malaysia, Axiata aspires to be the turning point to a better life and a brighter future.

“ADA is very proud that we were able to bring this beautiful story to everyone. As a company, we will be very glad and grateful if we get a chance to use our creativity and digital capabilities to bring smiles to more “Intans” in our community,” said Anurag Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, ADA.

To date, the short film has gained over 4.4 million views across all social channels.

It’s a tradition for MARKETING Magazine to organise the annual Experts’ Choice Awards as a chance for their readers to vote for the brand, agency and production house they support. The award sees participation of major players from industries such as Telecommunications, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Banking, Insurance, Automotive and more.

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics

Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies

Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 million consumers.

